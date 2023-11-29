Yolanda Ramos does not have it all with her about the rumored spin-off of the Los Javis series.

Some days ago, The Javisin the midst of a campaign to promote their new series, La Mesías, admitted that there was a growing need to make the fourth season of Paquita Salas, their successful serie from Netflix. Besides, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo They dropped plans to make a spin-off with a character that has become a phenomenon.

And it is that Yolanda Ramos She shone in the third season of Paquita Salas, where she played Noemi Arguellesso much so that the possibility of a spin-off is on the table.

In fact, as we told you a few weeks ago, Los Javis said that, although everything was conditional, they had good ideas to carry out a spin-off of Paquita Salas focused on Noemí and, they even claimed to have it quite structured.

However, the actress herself is not so clear that it is a project with so much potential. And it’s not like they have tried her in any way to get back on the bandwagon. Netflix.

What options does the Paquita Salas spin-off have on Netflix?

Yolanda Ramos recently went through the program Late xou, with Marc Giró, where the topic of Noemí Argüelles’ spin-off came up. The presenter played a fragment of Los Javís’ statements to give context to those who had not heard them, and to the actress herself, who did not have it all with her.

“They have called me for parties, they have called me because I left a jacket in the office, but not to play Noemí Argüelles. (…) If I ask them if we are going to play Noemí Argüelles, they will tell me the same thing: ‘It could be’ , ‘is on the way’…”

Like all serie of television, neither season 4 of Paquita Salas nor that planned spin-off of Noemí Argüelles depend exclusively on Los Javis: Netflix also has to give the green light to the project.

Of course, the Paquita Salas spin-off also depends on Yolanda Ramos accepting, something that will depend on how much she gets paid, as she noted—jokingly—on the show.