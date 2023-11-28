The sale of PortAventura could be different from what many are expecting, maintaining the same managers. But there’s still hope for Universal fans: and the door is still open to a sell-out.

Port aventura It is the most visited theme park in Spain and one of the most important in Europe. And despite the record numbers it obtained in 2022 and hopes to surpass in 2023, predicting 5.3 million visitors to the resort, more than ever, its owners they have put it up for sale.

The news of the sale of PortAventura, which Cinco Días announced last September (without the park having commented on it) caused some confusion at first, but then filled with enthusiasm the many fans of the park, who have been clamoring for years for the return of Universal in the management of the park.

According to the first information, the current owners of the park, the investment funds Investindustrial y KKRwere seeking to get rid of the park with a transaction that would be around 1,000 million euros.

But a new Expansión report, alluding to market sources, proposes another way: that its current owners sell the park…but they remain as tenants, without any change in management.

The owners of PortAventura are considering selling the resort… and renting it again

According to Expansión sources, the owners of PortAventura are studying what is known as a sale and leasebackwhich consists of segregating the real estate assets and selling them to obtain a dividend, and then paying rent for them, maintaining the ownership of the company that manages the park.

The current owners would look for a valuation estimated at 400 million euros with which to make their investment profitable, and although they would no longer be owners of the resort (consisting of three parks, five hotels and many lands to be exploited) they would pay rent to continue being the managers of the park.

To do this, they would need an investor specialized in real estate that society buys. A change that visitors wouldn’t noticesince it would continue to be the Bonomi family (owners of Investindustrial, which owns 50.1%) that operate the park.

And that, of course, is a bucket of cold water for fans of the resort who They ask for a breath of fresh air in the creative direction of the parkdissatisfied with the direction it has taken in recent years, losing part of the thematic “essence” of the park with collaborations such as Sesame Street, Ferrari or LaLiga and with some very controversial new developments (including Uncharted).

There is still hope for Universal’s return to PortAventura

But there is hope: Expansión recognizes that this is only a possibility, and that it has been circulating in the market for weeks. the offer for a complete sale of the businesswith a document explaining the fundamental features of your business.

The media adds that, given the risk of concentration of the business, with a single asset (the park) the profile of interested parties for a purchase would probably not be other venture capital funds like the current ones, but rather a theme park operator such as Universal, Merlin Entertainments, Parques Reunidos or Six Flags.

The name of Universal, which already managed the resort between 1999 and 2004 as Universal Mediterranean (and that without having all of its shares) has been ringing especially in the last year, given signs such as patents of Universal registered in Spain related to its attractions or even alleged visits by directors of Universal Destination & Experiences to the Catalan resort.

But it shouldn’t have to be Universal: Other park operators, such as Merlin Entertainment, which owns Legoland parks, could also bid to take over Port aventura…and in the end it will be the decision that is most financially convenient for Investindustrial and KKR, which in 2023 hope to break attendance records for the second consecutive year.