Chad Stahelski is very optimistic that the Academy will finally recognize the work of stunt specialists through an award.

In Hollywood there are claims as old as the sun: one of the most popular is the one maintained by the specialists so that their work is recognized at the Oscars. Countless movies use stunt experts to perform some of the most complicated scenes, not only in films action like Mission Impossible, although it is the genre that needs them the most.

Films like John Wick have probably contributed to the fact that, in the last decade, this claim has gained considerable strength in Hollywood, although the Academy has been putting up obstacles for so long that it is never known if they will end up recognizing the work of these teams.

Chad Stahelskiknown for his work directing the John Wick saga, but who has been a renowned stunt specialist and coordinator since the nineties, is also a key player in the negotiations so that, once and for all, the Academy recognizes the work of stunt teams in movies.

And, although we attribute them to action cinema, films like The Lord of the Rings, to cite the easy example, would be unthinkable without resorting to these teams specialized in acrobatics.

Will we soon see an Oscar for best stunts?

While chatting with Screen Rant, Chad Stahelski said that, if all goes well, we may have the Oscar for best stunts in a couple of years.

“If you thought a movie had very good action in the last 100 years, you nominated it for Best Sound or Best Editing, it’s hilarious.

But I think that’s changing – the Academy has been a huge help over the last year in moving things forward. “I’m really confident that two years from now we’ll have an Academy Award for stunts, they just need to figure out the hows, not so much the whys, because all the whys are good.”

Action cinema has traditionally been repudiated by the Academy and relegated to technical categories, as Chad Stahelski highlights; It even generates less movement on the awards circuit than comedies that do not have dramatic nuances. It is possible that an Oscar for Best Stunts will begin to right an unfair situation that has lasted for decades.