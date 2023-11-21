25 years ago the launch of the game that changed everything and made Valve one of the key names in modern video gaming. A game that, despite its technologically outdated visual appearance, has gone through a series of updates and additions that make it perfectly playable today. The title that forever revolutionized first-person shooting games remains as fascinating today as it was five decades ago.

To celebrate that round date, Valve has given away the game on Steam (after the weekend it is no longer completely free, but it is not much more expensive: Valve maintains a 90% discount, which reduces the odyssey starring Grodon Freeman from 8.19 euros to 0.81). This has caused it to be talked about again, especially thanks to the additions that Valve has included with the game.

The complete list is detailed on the game’s website. But here is a summary of the anniversary news that Valve has announced:

In addition to that, Valve has developed a documentary about the game in which many of those originally involved speak and which can be found for free on the company’s YouTube channel. Valve also comments that this becomes the definitive version of ‘Half-Life’, and that from now on ‘Source’ will receive less visibility in the store (although it will still be available).

Half-Life lives, the goat’s foot continues

The result of these developments and the possibility of playing it for free has resulted in an avalanche of users that has broken records within Steam. The last Sunday 33,471 simultaneous players were reached, a trend that has not completely dissipated since yesterday, Monday, 25,866 were counted. 25 years later, this classic that revolutionized the way we understand first-person action games, is still fully relevant.

Valve has long had a very different pace than other companies when it comes to publishing games (and not just because Gabe Newell, its president, is dedicated to investing in kitchen gadgets). His business has diversified and gives him so many benefits outside of pure and simple development that he no longer needs to even give clues about the eternal ‘Half-Life 3’: he has the Steam store, develops hardware such as Steam Deck and SteamVR and is in charge of maintaining ready and with constant updates franchises that bring together millions of players even if they do not make headlines, such as ‘Counter Strike’ or ‘Dota 2’.





But Valve does not forget its legacy, and that is why it cares about keeping an incombustible classic like ‘Half-Life’ updated. The proof that its maneuvers allude to a type of players who are not those eternally awaiting the last (and very broken) AAA release is the care that has been put into these 25th anniversary adjustments, to improve physics, graphics, menus and many more details of a game that was already perfect. The peak of 33,471 concurrent players may not be too much when compared to the approximately one million players that ‘Counter-Strike’ brings together every day, but 25 years later, it shows why ‘Half-Life’ is still the king. And Valve his perfect consort.

