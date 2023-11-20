loading…

The figure of Abu Ubaidah, spokesperson for the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. The identity is actually a pseudonym. Photo/Aawsat

JAKARTA – The figure of Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, suddenly became famous in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The name is actually a pseudonym, as is his face, which is always covered with a Palestinian keffiyeh.

Abu Ubaidah has become the idol of the community that defends the Palestinian people and the resistance of Hamas against Israel.

Just like the Hamas commanders, Abu Ubidah is known to be mysterious. His appearance in public places and his speeches via video are rare sights for the Palestinian people.

The mystery of Abu Ubaidah actually makes the Palestinian people look forward to his appearance because they want to know the progress of Hamas’ struggle against Israel.

The origin of the name Abu Ubaidah

The figure of Abu Ubaidah first appeared to the public in 2002. Citing an Aawsat report, Abu Ubaidah appeared at that time as a field officer for the al-Qassam Brigades.

His characteristic that he always covers his face with a Palestinian keffiyeh is actually imitating what Imad Aqel, the al-Qassam Brigade leader who was killed by Israel in 1993, did.

Abu Ubaidah officially became the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades in 2005, namely after Israel withdrew its troops from the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

No one knows the real name of the al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, except himself and the Hamas commanders.

According to Arab media reports, he is from the city of Naalia in Gaza. His house, according to Israeli claims, has been bombed repeatedly, namely in 2008, 2012, 2014, and in the current war.