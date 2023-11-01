Over the years, Super Mario has become Nintendo’s best-known emblem. And visible face of the Big N for decades. In fact, at Ruetir.com we have it as the official logo that represents the website and everything linked to it. Super Mario has become the hallmark of an entire brand, in which symbol that has conquered millions of hearts for years and continues to do so today in an unmatched way.

For all this and more, we wanted to offer you a special article to the entire Nintendera communityto discuss the history of origin of super mario. How by chance, what was going to be a totally different project, ended up becoming the star franchise of the Japanese company. Are you ready for this journey full of surprises?

Shigeru Miyamoto and his beginnings at Nintendo

In 1981, Shigeru Miyamoto created the character we know today as Super Mario, but Do you know the entire history that was forged prior to this event? Shigeru Miyamoto was hired in 1977 by Nintendo. At this time, Miyamoto was only 25 years old but he had already been able to gain the interest of a company that was making a big change in its business model. Well, the origin of Nintendo was very different from the company we know today.

Miyamoto had his first steps at Nintendo from the department of company planning, a position that he had achieved thanks to his talent and the toys that he himself had created and that Nintendo liked so much. Hiroshi Yamacuhi, who was the director of the Big N at that time, trusted Shigeru’s talent and creativity to take the next step. Start helping in the world of video games.

And that’s why Miyamoto’s first project was to help design Radar Scope, a game from the early 80s that didn’t have very good starts. So much so, that Nintendo had to completely reorganize this game, turning it into an arcade in hopes of reaching the North American market. And Shigeru was obviously in charge of making this task successful because there was no one more qualified for this task than himself.

The idea of ​​Popeye and the letter of creativity for the origin of Super Mario

And although it may seem like a lie, the initial idea that the talented creator considered was to use the Popeye license. A license that at that time was under the control of Nintendo but that unfortunately would no longer be linked to them. to achieve this game. That is why Miyamoto had to invent completely original characters for this new arcade game that had to stand out in markets outside of Japan.

“There was no one else available.”

Miyamoto said years later when asked asked about why he wanted to use Popeye’s idea for Nintendo’s next big revolution in video games, and also to refer to himself as the only one who was suitable for this task at that time. While Popeye’s license could not be obtained, Miyamoto mixed his ingenuity with the essence of the rivalry between Bluto and Popeye, with Olivia in the middle of it all. And thus the idea of ​​Donkey Kong was born.

A game that would mix the “Beast”: a gorilla; the lady in distress, and a normal carpenter, who would be the playable character who would be in charge of saving the damsel.

Without hardly being aware of it, we were in the dawn of the seed that would grow and later become Super Mario.

A spiral of coincidences

A spiral of coincidences that began forge the name of Super Marioand that at that time, It was nothing more than a Nintendo game that was based on the idea of ​​Popeye and sought the acclaim of the North American public, as well as to delight the fans of Japan.

After the failure of Radar Scope, Nintendo wanted to remake the project focused on arcade machines and with a totally different essence. Nintendo could not get the Popeye license that Miyamoto wanted so much at that time. Miyamoto had to put all his talent and creativity to work, creating three very interesting characters: a gorilla, a girl in distress, and a nameless carpenter who would become known as Jumpman. The game would be shooting and platforming, but not as had been seen to date at that time. It was totally different.

The beginning of Donkey Kong in the origin of Super Mario

When the game was finished in 1981, the project was sent to the staff of Nintendo America. The objective of these was to give a name to the new game and its characters. As they were betting on a title in English for greater international reception, it was said that the game would be called Donkey Kong, since the gorilla that Miyamoto created He was the main villain of it and the one that caused the greatest visual impact.

The playable character in the game at that time was Jumpman, but no one expected people to be interested in him, since the most interesting figure It was the gorilla that caught the lady in distress. In fact, the first name that Miyamoto considered for Jumpman was Mr Video.

The legend of the name of Super Mario

And this is where a little mysticism and a certain legend comes in about why Jumpan he would end up having the nickname Mario, if at the beginning the character did not have the slightest indication that he would end up being called this way. Well, according to rumor, it seems that in the translation of the game into English, the owner of the warehouse where Nintendo’s offices in America were at that time, confronted Minoru Arakawa since it seems that Nintendo owed the payment of a rent that It was long overdue.

As a sign of goodwill and prompt payment, Nintendo wanted to place the Mario’s name to the game character, since the owner of the warehouse was called Mario Segale. Coincidence? The fact is that in the instruction booklet for the original Donkey Kong game, the carpenter Jumpman was referred to as “Little Mario.”

The origin of Super Mario

Finally, it was in 1983, where the first Super Mario game as such was carried out, called Mario Bros, in which we had the “carpenter” from Donkey Kong as the protagonist along with about hermano Luigi. Mario in this title went from being considered a carpenter to a plumber, since the game designs were more reminiscent of modernized underground cities, and there were many pipes in the levels. Hence, Miyamoto decided that it was time to change the carpenter from the initial story to the plumber we all know today.

From Popeye, moving on to the story of a carpenter rescuing a damsel. To the story of a plumber and his brother. That was the initial journey of Super Mario in the world of video games, and from its beginnings, people, both in Japan and abroad, had tremendous affection for it. A perfect cocktail that boosted the success of Super Mario to this day, also becoming one of the Nintendo Switch games and benchmarks in history.

