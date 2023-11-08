We review the origin of Monica Rambeau in the comics and the superpowers of this Marvel superheroine before the premiere of The Marvels.

Monica Rambeaua prominent Universal Marvel superhero, became known for the first time in the comics during 1982. Created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr., she debuted in issue #16 of The Amazing Spider-Man: Annual, thus occupying a special place in the gallery of iconic characters of the House of Ideas.

In the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we met her in Captain Marvel (2019), with the help of the young Akira Akbar. However, Teyonah Parris gives life to her adult version, whom we saw for the first time in WandaVision (2021) and who is going to be transcendental in The Marvels movie (2023) that opens in theaters tomorrow.

Taking into account that The Marvels stars Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and the aforementioned Monica Rambeau, we must keep an eye on the most unknown character of the trio. A character who, however, has enormous narrative potential and possesses extraordinary abilities.

The origin of Monica Rambeau in Marvel comics

The road to Monica Rambeau’s transformation in a superheroine began when she was exposed to extradimensional energy during an incident in New Orleans. This event endowed her with extraordinary abilities, allowing her to convert her body into various forms of energy on the electromagnetic spectrum.

This skill was a turning point in her life and marked the beginning of her career as an anti-crime defender. Under the alias of Captain Marvel (dubbed by the media), Monica Rambeau became a force to be reckoned with in the comics world. However, her path was not without challenges and crucial moments.

A close experience with losing control of her powers demonstrated the responsibility that came with her gift and the importance of using it ethically and carefully. Although she adopted the name Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau is particularly known for being Photon, Pulsar and Spectrum. Of course, he has had plenty of identities.

Monica Rambeau’s superpowers in the Marvel Universe

Los Monica Rambeau’s powers They are truly impressive and versatile. Thanks to its exposure to extradimensional energies, it can transform into a variety of forms of energy, from cosmic rays to infrared radiation. This capability makes it a formidable force, capable of dealing with a wide range of threats.

However, this transformation is not unlimited. Monica Rambeau can only take on one form of energy at a time, and switching between them requires a split second. Additionally, extensive energy transformation and manipulation can be physically exhausting. Therefore, it is not invincible and can be reverted to its original form by external forces.