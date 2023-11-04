On Saturday in Turkey the delegates of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition party, will elect a new secretary, who will also be the de facto leader of the opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The vote comes six months after the serious defeat of the current party secretary Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the presidential elections in May, won by Erdogan: they had been the most closely contested elections in Turkey for decades and had seemed the best opportunity available to the opposition to beat Erdogan after twenty uninterrupted years in power. Kilicdaroglu’s defeat has started a major debate within the opposition and the CHP, which will end with the appointment of a new secretary.

For last week’s elections Kilicdaroglu, who has led the party for almost 15 years, was chosen as the sole candidate by a heterogeneous coalition of six opposition parties, but despite encouraging results in the polls he lost in the runoff. The appointment of a new secretary is also important because in March 2024 there will be local elections in Turkey, in which, among others, the mayors of the two main Turkish cities, the capital Ankara and Istanbul, will be elected. Currently the mayors are both opposition, but Erdogan’s party, the AKP, is carrying out a very determined electoral campaign.

The CHP has long been the main Turkish opposition party: it was created by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, and in addition to having centre-left positions it is openly secular. The vote to replace Kilicdaroglu, who is 74, will be held on Saturday at the party congress in Ankara, Turkey’s capital. Over 1,300 delegates will vote.

Kilicdaroglu will run again, although many expected his resignation after the presidential elections in May: he said that the defeat had “created a profound trauma” in the opposition, but he said he was optimistic about the result of the administrative elections.

Kilicdaroglu’s main challenger is Ozgur Ozel, a former pharmacist and CHP deputy, who has long insisted on the need to re-found the party, change its political strategy and internal management, considered by many to be inefficient and too centered in the hands of Kilicdaroglu and some officials and his close advisors.

Ozel, who is 49 years old, has a lot of following and support, especially among members of the CHP in Istanbul, a city that is considered a center of power for the opposition and from which in recent times the main requests for change and evolution in the leadership of the match. Berk Esen, who teaches political science at Sabancı University in Istanbul, said Ozel was “gaining ground” on possible party leadership.

The change in party leadership will most likely also lead to a rethink on the positioning and role of the opposition. Especially after the defeat in May, much discontent spread within the CHP over the formation of the heterogeneous coalition that had chosen Kilicdaroglu as its sole candidate, the so-called “Table of Six”. It is an extremely varied coalition, which includes parties ranging from the centre-left to the nationalist right and whose union has lost some meaning after the defeat in May: the six parties had coalesced above all in the name of the extreme attempt to oust Erdogan, as well as around some broad principled reforms, such as the abolition of presidentialism and the reduction of the concentration of power in the hands of the president.

Kilicdaroglu’s nomination was not supported unanimously by the opposition either, and was greeted by many with skepticism and reluctance. Kilicdaroglu is a popular but uncharismatic politician, and before joining the CHP he had spent much of his career in the state bureaucracy.

Kilicdaroglu became head of the CHP and the opposition to Erdogan in 2010, but since then he has mainly suffered electoral defeats. The last one, the presidential election in May, was particularly serious and painful, above all because the expectations of opposition supporters were very high.