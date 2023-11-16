Since Thursday morning, Madagascar has been voting for the first round of presidential elections after six weeks of protests by the opposition, which has described the vote as an “institutional coup” and “a farce” to re-elect the current president Andry Rajoelina. Voting started at 6 am and will end at 5 pm (3 pm Italian time). A curfew was imposed in the capital Antananarivo on Wednesday: the police chief said the decision had been taken following various acts of sabotage including the burning of a polling station.

Madagascar is a semi-presidential republic with a population of 30 million people, 11 million of whom are registered to vote. It is considered one of the poorest countries in the world: according to the World Bank, in 2022 75 percent of the population lived below the poverty line.

The current president Andry Rajoelina has held this position since January 2019. He took power for the first time in March 2009, with the coup d’état that forced the resignation of the then president Marc Ravalomanana, and governed the country until 2014, when he was prevented from running again. However, he ran in the 2018 elections and won in the second round with 56 percent of the votes, beating Ravalomanana, who accused the electoral commission of having facilitated Rajoelina’s victory.

In June 2023, an investigation conducted by several newspapers, including the French newspaper Le Monde, revealed that Rajoelina had become a French citizen in 2014, consequently losing his Malagasy citizenship, given that Madagascar does not allow dual citizenship. Rajoelina justified himself by saying that he had only done it to facilitate the continuation of his children’s studies abroad. However, this means that he could not run in the 2018 elections, nor become president. His candidacy in the 2023 elections would also be invalid, but in September the Constitutional Court had rejected the three opposition appeals which requested its invalidation due to his lack of Malagasy nationality.

Thus, for over a month and a half, demonstrations calling for the withdrawal of his candidacy have been taking place throughout the country, violently repressed by the police. For weeks, protesters have been prevented from entering Place du 13 Mai, a symbolic place in the capital where all the main events of Malagasy politics have taken place.

In addition to Rajoelina, there are 12 other candidates, 10 of whom have joined forces and refused to participate in the electoral campaign and television debates to denounce what they claim is a violation of the Constitution. The opposition is sure that the result of the vote will also be changed and accuses Rajoelina of exploiting his control over the institutions to favor his re-election. The 10 candidates then asked the population to boycott the elections by not voting.

In mid-October the Constitutional Court had postponed the date of the first round by a week after two candidates, including former president Marc Ravalomanana, were injured at two different times by tear gas grenades thrown by the police. The United Nations, the European Union and the United States have expressed concern about the human rights and peace situation in Madagascar, and said they will monitor the elections closely.

Tension grew again last week, when the president of the National Assembly Christine Razanamahasoa, who is part of the same party as the president, formally asked the government to suspend the elections, arguing that at the moment there were “no conditions for a ‘peaceful election, credible and accepted by all.’ Rajoelina rejected the request, calling it “far-fetched”, and Razanamahasoa, who participated in the 2009 coup and was one of the most important figures in Malagasy politics, was expelled from the party.

In recent weeks, around sixty Malagasy civil society organizations and trade unions had called for the elections to be canceled or postponed to avoid the possibility of an “even harsher and more violent crisis”.

Razanamahasoa called for the intervention of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an international organization working for political cooperation and socio-economic integration among fifteen African countries. SADC has said it will closely monitor the election but has no power to ask the government to postpone it. Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of Madagascar, which is responsible for ensuring the correct conduct of the votes, has said that it is ready to provide reliable results as early as November 17, even if many have judged the means used to guarantee the effectiveness of its control operation.