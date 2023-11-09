This theory suggests the gruesome way Gojo could be back in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those works with a dark premise and a plot in which anything can happengiven that Gege Akutami has shown that he does not hesitate to make some surprising twists in the story, which can be very disturbing and even annoying for some, since they are so shocking that they tend to confuse followers.

One of the most shocking events that has occurred Jujutsu Kaisen so far has been the death of Satoru Gojo, which shocked millions of fans worldwidewho, to this day, remain upset by the outcome that Akutami gave to this controversial and beloved sorcerer, to the point of stopping following this great story as a form of protest against this detail.

However, some followers They retain hope that Satoru Gojo may return at some point given, since they do not rule out this possibility due to the great cunning and power of this sorcerer, a detail that has given rise to many theories are brewing within the fandom of which there is one that could be very plausible and could end up horrifying to the followers if it were to be fulfilled.

In this horrifying way Satoru Gojo could be back

It is well known that Satoru Gojo had a controversial and shocking death after his battle with Sukunain which the King of Curses gave a great example of his immeasurable power, confirming that his abilities are at a level beyond the known.

In addition, Gojo’s death is an event that has generated a lot of controversy and extensive debate within the fandom. of Jujutsu Kaisen, since there are still many followers who They hope that the controversial sorcerer will returnwhich is why they have made endless hypotheses about how Satoru could be back, based on the fact that he could use the Reverse Curse technique to heal himself, given that Sukuna did not cut off his head.

However, one of the most plausible theories that could end up being true due to the development that the plot has currently had is that, Gojo could be back, thanks to Kenjakuwho would take over his body as a method of prevention against a possible betrayal by Sukuna.an approach that cannot be ruled out due to the irreverent personality of the King of Curses.

The theory that Kenjaku could take over Gojo’s body and bring him back could be a realitysince just as he did with Suguru Geto’s body, this sorcerer could try to do the same with Satoru, and all as prevention measuresince if he did so he could use the skills of the controversial sorcerer, having the ability to confront a Sukuna who seems to be invincible after having recovered his true form.

Notably There are several theories as to how Gojo could return.but the most plausible could end up being this hypothesis of Kenjaku taking over Satoru’s bodywhich is not to the liking of many fans, since it would be a very horrifying way to bring back the beloved sorcerer, but given the development of the plot and knowing Gege Akutamianything can happen.

This hypothesis is not at all far-fetched, taking into account how the events of the manga have developed, since Kenjaku might have some tricks up his sleeve and might have foreseen Sukuna betraying himwhich would lead him to take on Gojo’s body to fight the powerful curse, who has flaunted his feared reputation.

Without a doubt, this would be one of the worst ways to bring Satoru Gojo backwhich, clearly fans would take as an insult, since this is one of the most beloved characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, so considering this possibility generates all kinds of negative emotions in followers.

