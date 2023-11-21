Suara.com – Wuling Binguo EV (pronounced Bing-go EV) was launched in Indonesia last week. Wuling’s second electric car in the country will enliven the electric vehicle segment under IDR 500 million.

Uniquely, the first 1000 Binguo EV buyers will get a lifetime battery guarantee. Wuling said it was the first manufacturer to offer these luxury facilities to consumers.

“This is the first after-sales service in Indonesia provided by manufacturers to consumers,” said Wuling Motors Brand & Marketing Director Dian Asmahani on the sidelines of the launch of the Binguo EV in Serpong, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Wuling Officially Introduces the Wuling Binguo Electric Car. (Photo: Suara.com/Manuel Jeghesta)

Apart from batteries, Wuling Motors also provides a lifetime guarantee for motor drives and motor control units. Batteries are known to be one of the most expensive components of an electric car, costing around 60 percent of the vehicle price.

The lifetime battery guarantee is given only to buyers of the Wuling Binguo EV variant with a distance of 410 km. It is known that Binguo is available in two variants, including one with a range of 333 km on one battery charge.

Wuling Binguo EV uses a lithium ferro-phosphate battery with a capacity of 31.9 kWH for the 333 km and 37.9 kWh variants with a range of 410 km. The electric motor of Wuling’s new car produces around 50 kW of power or around 67 HP.

Retro style electric car

Wuling Binguo EV was introduced in mid-November. Wuling Motors Vice President, Arif Pramadana Binguo EV appears with a classic retro design, but also modern.

Overall, Binguo EV adopts a timeless design style combined with modern elements that add a futuristic element to electric vehicles.

This can be seen from the use of X-shaped LED lights and a unique rim design. Binguo EV applies a dual-tone body color which combines Starry Black on the top with three color choices, namely Milk Tea, Mousse Green, and Galaxy Blue.

Wuling Officially Introduces the Wuling Binguo Electric Car. (Photo: Suara.com/Manuel Jeghesta)

The interior of the Binguo EV offers a spacious cabin with perforated synthetic leather seats which provide extra comfort for passengers and the driver. Apart from that, Binguo EV is also equipped with 15 compartments and a spacious trunk that can be used to store luggage.

Binguo EV drivers can also adjust their seating position more easily via the Electric Seat Adjustment feature. On the dashboard, there is a Multifunction Steering Wheel which is equipped with audio operation buttons and menu settings.

The Rotary Gear Selector is also back on the Binguo EV as a transmission operator with a futuristic rotary knob. The center console of this vehicle is also equipped with an Electric Parking Brake button, Auto-Vehicle Holding and a 10.25 inch head unit.

The price of the Wuling Binguo EV has not been announced, but it is suspected that the electric car will be sold at around IDR 400 million in Indonesia.