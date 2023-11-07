Since October 7, the day of the Hamas attack on Israel, no international journalist has had access to the Gaza Strip. Only Palestinian journalists remained to report on the Israeli bombings and the humanitarian emergency, risking their lives practically every day: so far 31 journalists have been killed, the last of whom Mohammed Abu Hatab, who died on Thursday night together with eleven family members in a Israeli bombing. In Italy the only testimonies that come from inside the Strip are those of Sami al Ajrami, a Palestinian journalist born in Gaza, whose reports are published daily by Repubblica. Ajrami also writes several news reports for the ANSA news agency and collaborates with other international media, including the Berliner Zeitung.

The life of journalists in Gaza has become extremely complicated since the war began, especially due to the lack of security but not only. Palestinian journalists find themselves in the difficult conditions of the rest of the population: they have to look for water, food and fuel every day. With their families they have to try to find a place they consider safe to escape the bombings.

Contacted by the Post, Ajrami says: «At the moment there are around 250 journalists working in the Strip, in very difficult conditions and with insufficient means. Almost as many have had to stop, either due to the lack of electricity and internet connection, or because their editorial offices and broadcasters have been bombed.”

Ajrami is a freelance journalist with a lot of experience, having started reporting from Gaza in 2004. He is fifty years old and was born in the Jabalia refugee camp, a few kilometers north of Gaza: it is the camp that was bombed on Tuesday and Wednesday by the Israeli army. Ajrami told Repubblica that he still has part of his family (who survived the bombings) there.

The eldest son of a large family, Ajrami taught himself Hebrew when he was 12, to understand the soldiers patrolling the streets of Gaza and the television news programs, which were mostly in Hebrew. At 22 he moved to Tel Aviv to work in a construction company and contribute to the family economy, while improving his knowledge of Hebrew and English. At 27, in 1999, these linguistic skills allowed him to join the diplomatic staff of the Palestinian National Authority, which governs part of the West Bank.

Journalistic activity in Hebrew and English began in 2004 in Gaza in a local news agency. In 2007, after Hamas took power in the Strip, Israeli journalists were banned from entering, and this opened up the possibility of Ajrami collaborating with two Israeli newspapers, Channel 2 television and the Maariv newspaper. Ajrami said that he had rather easily obtained authorization from Hamas to collaborate with Israeli newspapers and that he had imposed certain conditions on the new employers: «In my articles I would never have called the Israeli army “Defense Forces”, nor would I have defined the Palestinians are “terrorists”. That work stopped when Hamas withdrew the authorization and decided to ban any collaboration of Palestinian journalists with Israeli media.

Ajrami described his work at that time to the American website Daily Beast, saying: «I understood that mine is a very important mission because the Israeli community cannot hear other voices coming out of Gaza. And the Palestinians of the Strip who have never been to Israel do not understand what kind of country it is and therefore what means are truly effective to achieve the objectives of their cause.”

Since then Ajrami has continued his work as a Gaza correspondent for the local agency and for various international media. The conditions in which he currently works have no comparison with those of recent years, he said, despite the fact that he had also been directly affected by war in the past: one of his daughters was injured by shrapnel from an Israeli missile in 2012.

In addition to the difficulties common to the entire population and linked to daily survival, Ajrami is also experiencing specific ones in doing his job as a journalist.

Ajrami writes from Deir Al Balah, in the south of the Strip, not far from Khan Yunis, and says: «At home and in the office right now not even the slow connection works anymore. It was the only one available, Israel blocked 3G technology in Gaza. Like most journalists, I go to hospitals to find electricity and internet connection and to be able to send materials. We spend most of the day there, they are also the only places where you can charge your phone, which I turn off or keep in battery saving mode for the rest of the day.”

Travel is complex as in any war zone and further complicated by the absence of fuel: «I usually travel on foot, from my home to the hospital it is a distance that can be covered in 30 minutes. When I have to go further away, as happened to reach the Rafah crossing (in the south of the Strip, on the border with Egypt), taxis can still be found, but they cost five times more than in normal times.”

In these conditions, almost all journalists cannot physically write articles and often do not even have time to dictate them as war correspondents did until the spread of the internet.

In Repubblica his articles appear with the words “Text collected by” and the name of the journalist from the editorial team who contacted Ajrami on the telephone. In these cases, a fixed time is agreed during the day in which the correspondent knows he has to be in a place where there is a telephone connection and with the phone charged (the hospital, in this case): it condenses into the short time available for the transfer of information, stories, direct testimonies, which are then edited in the editorial team. Other times, when it is not possible to speak directly, the articles are the result of a set of text, audio and video messages in which the correspondent speaks and tells and which are sent when a connection is finally found. Ajrami says that currently “90 percent” of his work is done via telephone.

