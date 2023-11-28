Only one film is profitable for Hollywood in 2023: is it the end of big productions?

In an unexpected turn for the film industry, only one of the thirteen films released in 2023 with a budget greater than $200 million has managed to be profitable so far. This surprising fact emerges in a year where Disney, with its animated film Wish, and Sony, with its historical epic Napoleon, set the pace for an industry that seems to be reeling under the weight of its own investments.

Hollywood’s expensive dilemma

This year’s big productions, which include everything from the long-awaited sequel to Aquaman to the new chapter of the Marvel Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, seem to face a common destiny: the struggle to achieve profitability. Surprisingly, the latter is the only one that has managed to cross the winning line. With astronomical budgets and a market still recovering from the effects of COVID, the big question is: has the limit of what is sustainable been exceeded?

Box office receipts, although above average, do not seem sufficient to offset production and marketing costs, which frequently exceed an additional $100 million. Movies like The Little Mermaid and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, while drawing crowds, are at a financial crossroads. This raises a critical reflection on the viability of such mega-productions in the future of cinema.

The surprise of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Among the sea of ​​million-dollar investments, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It stands out as an oasis of success. This film has not only managed to be profitable, but has also reaffirmed the public’s affection for its charismatic characters and a narrative that combines action with humor. This success highlights the importance of maintaining a emotional connection with the audience, a factor that seems to have been diluted in other blockbusters of the year.

Compared to its predecessors, this installment has managed to balance visual grandeur with a attractive story and well-developed characters. While other franchises opt for sequels and remakes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 demonstrates that innovation and fidelity to the essence of its characters can be the key to surviving in an increasingly saturated and competitive market. This film not only represents a financial triumph, but also a valuable lesson in the balance between spectacle and narrative substance.

Disney, with seven of the fourteen titles mentioned, seems to be leading this budget race. However, even with established franchises like Marvel and DC Comics, success is not guaranteed. The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, for example, illustrate how even giants can stumble. Is this the time to re-evaluate investment strategies in the industry?

The impact on exhibitors and the paradigm shift

For exhibitors, these results represent a challenge and an opportunity. Despite the difficulties, these films contribute a significant part of the total projected box office for the year. However, the question remains: is this model sustainable in the long term?

Meanwhile, films like Elemental and The Assassins of the Moon offer a look at alternative strategies, where presence on streaming platforms and added value for subscribers play a crucial role. This could signal a change in the way studios and platforms conceive and monetize their productions.

The uncertain future of large productions

The situation poses a crucial dilemma for Hollywood: continue betting on big budgets with increasing risks or explore new avenues that balance creativity with profitability? This year, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the last big test for the current model.

Cinema is at a crossroads, and 2023 could be remembered as the year everything changed. The industry, creators and viewers alike, find themselves facing a new reality, one where greatness is no longer measured only in millions of dollars, but in the ability to connect with the public and generate a sustainable impact in a world in constant evolution.