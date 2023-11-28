Two generations ago, OnePlus made an important change with the names of its families. The OnePlus One company embraced the “Pro” surname in 2019, with a OnePlus 7 Pro that aspired to compete with the best on the market. The OnePlus 8 Pro, 9 Pro and 10 Pro followed, with the surname that had been accompanying the models for a few generations disappearing last year with the OnePlus 11.

If you were wondering if there will be OnePlus 12 Pro, the answer is clear: no. Li Jie Louis, president of OnePlus in China, has published on Weibo an explanation for the death of the Pro surname. In times when the waters bring us increasingly ambitious surnames (Ultra, Max, etc.), OnePlus wants to swim countercurrent.

OnePlus has always had a clear commitment: fight high-end at a reduced price. It is a philosophy that they have been maintaining for years and, despite the price increases, a OnePlus 11 competes for 959 euros with terminals that cost a few hundred euros more.

Jie Louis says that when designing a high-end product, a Pro version is usually defined and then “several trade-offs” are made with the product to obtain the standard version. It is the artificial division that manufacturers have been doing for generations, putting all the cards on the table with the Pro surnames.

According to OnePlus, “they don’t want to follow industry practices.”

The OnePlus 12 experience should be perfect, so the performance, picture, display, battery life, texture, processor, network signal, etc. everything is extreme, so that users don’t have to fight and don’t have to choose. . One, that is, all

OnePlus wants to compete without surnames with the highest range, leaving aside historical commitments, such as photography, betting on a new Sony Lytia sensor configuration and foreseeable improvements in processing.

Last names as an excuse for manufacturers

OnePlus’s position is curious at a time when the vast majority of manufacturers use last names to limitphysically or artificially, the capabilities of their phones.

One of the most obvious examples this 2023 came into the hands of Xiaomi, who launched the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. This last model had absolutely everything to be the company’s flagship model… until the Xiaomi 13 Ultra arrived. A superior terminal (slightly) in hardware and with artificial unlocks. Without going any further, a Xiaomi 13 Pro cannot shoot in RAW mode at 50 megapixels, despite having exactly the same processor as its older brother.

It is something similar to the iPhone 15 having a panel with the same resolution, brightness and size of an iPhone 15 Pro… but it does not support 120 Hz of ProMotion. And something also similar to that, if you spend more than 1,000 euros on a Samsung Galaxy S23+ you have a “second-class” camera, because the best one is reserved for the “Ultra” model.

Creating an “Ultra, Max or Pro” high-end versus a “second-rate” high-end is standard practice. OnePlus seems to want to move away from it, although now it will have to show that it is possible to offer everything, with or without surnames.

