The OnePlus 12 has been leaking practically in full for weeks. Now it has been the company itself that has officially revealed the first images of the device. Gone are the times of saving surprises for the presentation.

As the leaks indicated, the OnePlus 12 will be a terminal with a lot of visual identity. The camera module will be even larger than the one seen in the OnePlus 11 generation, and the new range of colors aims to revitalize a continuous model in design, but which aims to be one of the new benchmarks in hardware.

The OnePlus 12 has been seen in images that the company has shared through its official Weibo account. Some belong to the teaser itself that we will see during the product presentation on December 5.

The first thing we appreciate is an important novelty in the camera module: now houses a periscopic telephoto lens. The zoom was one of the points to improve on the OnePlus 11. It had a telephoto, but only with two magnifications. The new periscopic zoom should offer a more capable zoom, as well as a higher final quality (if the processing supports it).





Secondly, we observe that the range of colors has changed to give more importance than ever to the visual section. The star color aims to be a new emerald green with a marble finish, accompanied by the classic OnePlus black and a pearl white.

He Alert Slider It continues to make an appearance in the upper right part of the device (looking at it from the front), with the volume button facing on the opposite side.





A practically flat front (or with a slight 2.5D curvature) is expected, with a 2K screen signed by BOE and with a brightness of about 2,600 nits. The processor aims to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the RAM configuration will reach up to 24 GB along with 1 TB of internal storage.

The big change that will come will be in the hands of Sony. The OnePlus 12 will have a camera with sensor Lytia, instead of the classic IMX. These stacked sensors are demonstrating spectacular performance, so OnePlus, in collaboration with Hasselblad, would take an important leap forward.

The official presentation of the OnePlus 12 will be December 5th. For December 4, the date that was initially expected, there will be a separate event in which the company’s ten years of history will be commemorated.

