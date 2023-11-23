In 2020, Amazon and Mediaset reached an agreement through which many of the production company’s new series would be seen earlier and exclusively on Prime Video, thanks to an exclusive six-month exploitation window. The spearhead were series that would later become hits, such as ‘Ladies of the underworld’ or, curiously, ‘El pueblo’, a production born to continue the style of ‘La que se cerca’.

These first steps of confluence culminated, a few months later, in the arrival on Prime Video of an avalanche of Spanish series, some more classic and others less so. For example, ‘The Internship’ landed on the platform as an appetizer for the already exclusive Prime Video continuation, ‘The Internship: The Summits’. There were also series like ‘Cuéntame’, ‘When leaving class’, ‘Compañeros’, ‘Un Paso Avance’, ‘Physics or Chemistry’ or ‘7 Lives’. Most of them are still available on Prime Video. Many of them are also on Netflix, the other great champion of Spanish fiction. And almost all of them are available only in streaming.

There was a reason for this, beyond the audiences: the digital single market legislation in 2020 required that streaming platforms in the European Union contain a minimum of 30% European content. Platforms like Netflix or HBO Max satisfied that requirement with their own production, but Prime Video chose to become a container of very long Spanish series and with many episodes.

However, those who were hurt were the traditional television networks. We were talking in 2020 that that same year, when the experiment began, season 12 of ‘La que se cerca’ had registered the lowest audiences in its history: 1,580,000, a 13.7% share. Before the entry of Prime Video into the series’ trajectory, just a year before, the series had had 2,263,000 viewers.

Emergency solutions

That is why the strategy changed for season 13, in 2022: it started at the end of November with the first three on Prime Video, and three days later Tele 5 would broadcast the first. The rest would not have them, as usual, until six months later. The hearings, however, continued plummeting, already below one million viewers.

This year the process has been reversed: season 14 premiered on Tele 5, a single episode, on November 8, and on November 10 on Prime Video. The rest of the series will be broadcast in its entirety on Prime Video before the end of 2023, and will not reach Telecinco until 2024. With this first, Telecinco had to deal with the last season of ‘Cuéntame how happened’ on TVE, and on Antena 3, the series ‘Cristo y Rey’, with Jaime Lorente and Belén Cuesta.

It is a small strategy that slightly skips the pact of premieres on Prime Video – and arrival months later on Telecinco – that until now had governed the distribution of the series, but we are in times when Telecinco needs oxygen tanks like those. The audience result has partially improved the figure for season 13, but the series still does not reach one million viewers, falling behind its two competitors with a 10.6% share.

The trend is clear, and shows the loss of power of traditional television with respect to streaming, which little by little takes over one of the last weapons that the traditional channels had left: mass fiction productions. With the premiere of ‘Operación Triunfo’ on Prime Video, which takes over the typical formats of the usual TV, and the success of ‘Sálvese who can’, which steals the mythology of free-to-air television beyond the worlds of fiction, streaming is on its way to becoming the new mainstream. Only sports and news are left.

