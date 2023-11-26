Suara.com – Ganjar Pranowo volunteers who are networked with the Young Alumni of the University of North Sumatra and the University of Riau (USU-Unri) or Civitas Ganjar, are socializing the 2024 Presidential Candidate Ganjar Pranowo program to millennials and students.

They consider that the one poor family, one graduate program launched by Ganjar if he is elected President 2024-2029 is one of the best ideas for overcoming educational problems and social inequality.

This was conveyed by the Regional Coordinator of Civitas Ganjar North Sumatra, Berry Sitohang, after holding a discussion on the theme of education with millennials and students in Sempakata Village, Medan Selayang District, Medan City, North Sumatra.

“So we also reflect on one of Mr. Ganjar’s programs, namely creating one scholar in each house. That is a very out of the box program and very special for us as millennials,” said Berry, written Monday (27/11/2023).

Berry explained that the one poor family, one graduate program from Ganjar Pranowo could balance solving the problems of education and poverty as a whole.

This program, continued Berry, is also an effort by Ganjar Pranowo and Cawapres Mahfud MD to resolve problems from upstream to downstream related to deep-rooted education problems.

He also hopes that by socializing the one poor family, one graduate program to millennials and students, it is hoped that it can encourage equal distribution of education in the country.

“The hope is that at an event like this we will amplify the programs from Mr. Ganjar and Mr. Mahfud about the importance of education, for example one graduate in one house and we hope this can have an impact on friends,” explained Berry.

One of the participants in the Civitas Ganjar discussion, Grace Kristin, admitted that she was interested and really supported the one poor family, one graduate program initiated by Ganjar Pranowo.

The University of North Sumatra (USU) student believes that the 2024 white-haired presidential candidate program can reduce educational inequality in cities and less accessible areas, as well as equalize decent education for all Indonesian people.

“I think this is a very good program because we know that there are a lot of young people or you could say that the place is still in the interior or lacks access to education,” said Grace.

“With Pak Ganjar’s program, it is hoped that the entire education program will be implemented in Indonesia. Not just city children, so everyone can get the right to a decent education,” he continued.

So that the one poor family, one graduate program can be realized in all regions in Indonesia, he also gave his support to Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD so they can lead Indonesia in 2024-2029.

“Mr Ganjar, with all the aspects that have been carried out, in my opinion Mr Ganjar is worthy to be President and because of all your programs, many of them support young people,” said Grace.