Notice: Spoilers for chapter 1081 of the One Piece anime

The year 2023 is being historic for One Piece. While the manga is in one of the most important moments on a narrative level, the anime has just concluded one of the most applauded arcs in the entire history of the series. And while readers of the work know what is currently going to happen in the Toei series, it seems that Eiichiro Oda had a surprise in store for anime fans.

During the last episode of the series, we saw how Shanks He had begun to make his move and revealed that he wanted to go in search of the One Piece. However, the surprise was not this, but the moment in which they talk about Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy’s father. It turns out that one of the pirates names him the “Insurgent Serpent”something that was unknown until now and that suggests that this character was a member of an official government organization.

But this is not all, since these words have a double meaning and can give a clue about what the Dragon fruit could be. Apparently, this “snake” could refer to Bitterwho could also be a dragon and has as his main power the ability to make sudden changes in the environment.

It should be remembered that Luffy, during his time in Loguetown, was almost decapitated at the hands of Buggy. However, lightning saved him at the last moment and shortly after we discovered that Dragon was also on the island. All the theories pointed to Dragon being the one who saved his son, and this theory about his fruit makes a lot more sense. Of course, One Piece It is a work that we must take into account in all its aspects, both in the original manga and in the anime.

