While the One Piece manga continues to leave chapters to remember, the anime adapted by Toei Animation has also had a spectacularly good year. He Wano arc It has been a before and after in the series and has been reflected in the hype of its episodes.

Now, after 4 years full of incredible episodes, the One Piece anime says goodbye to an island where unforgettable moments have occurred: from the training of Luffy in jail until the appearance of Gear 5, Eiichiro Oda’s work has lived up to expectations, and even the creator himself has applauded the adaptation.

It will be next Sunday, November 26, 2023 when we finally experience the conclusion of Wano, welcoming in turn an arc that will give a lot to talk about in the anime. Since if we are already amazed by what we saw in the manga, seeing it animated will be a complete delight: the Egghead arc.

It is still unknown if the studio will continue with the same animation style seen in Wano or opt for something more risky or conservative. We will have to wait until early January to see the decision of Toei Animationbut knowing the good work they have done this last year, they will surely follow a line similar to what has been seen so far.

