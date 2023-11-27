This summer, in August, we told you that Omoda arrived in Spain. This Chinese company is one of the companies owned by the Chery groupone of the most important automobile conglomerates in the Asian country.

Then we tell you that its commitment to opening a niche in the Spanish market, unlike other firms such as BYD or Aiways, involved combining combustion and electric options. A strategy that is giving great results to MG, which has managed to place the MG ZS as the best-selling car in Spain in some specific months, such as that same August, and has in the MG4 Electric the only car capable of creating some shade to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

In the staging, Omoda boasted technology, although it focused especially on the double screen that acts as a dashboard and canvas for controlling the infotainment systems. An incentive that, according to the brand, could be found for less than 30.000 euros in their vehicles.

However, and although Omoda has paid attention to the communications about the safety of their vehicles, there is one detail that they have overlooked. One that makes them a practically unique car.

No news in a decade…until now

From Omoda’s own communications, we know that the firm has received five Euro NCAP stars and that it has good grades in most of the sections. Protection of passengers, children and passive safety receive marks of 87% and 88% out of 100%.

The pedestrians note suffers, with an overall 68%, simply because an SUV with much more square proportions will be more problematic for pedestrians. At least with Euro NCAP measurement systems.

The results of the tests once again demonstrate the problem with standardized crash tests, where manufacturers try to work on specific aspects to obtain better results, as they know that this must be part of their launch campaign.

In this article about the increase in car prices we tell you how Euro NCAP has been increasing its importance In the public. The five stars that were once a rarity have ended up becoming another obligation for brands. Some of them, like Volvo, which have always stood out for their safety features, now find it more difficult to distinguish themselves.

The problem, as we said, is when the tests do not take into account innovative or exclusive equipment that, however, increases pedestrian protection. And they are not taken into account because, simply, their effectiveness is not measured even if the vehicle has it.

Perhaps that is why it has gone unnoticed. pedestrian airbag that the Omoda 5 has as standard among its equipment. This airbag deploys an air bag, as happens inside the car, when an accident occurs, deploying on the windshield to cushion the pedestrian’s impact against the glass and, as far as possible, mitigate the damage.

In Euro NCAP tests, however, there is no mention of the system and it does not raise the vehicle’s score. In fact, you have to search through the car’s standard safety equipment to find this aspect, since Omoda itself has not made any noise about this detail either.

The pedestrian airbag is a absolute rarity and in Euro NCAP, because of their videos, they don’t even put it to the test. The system was introduced by Volvo more than a decade ago and the Volvo V40 was the first to have it. In that car, the system was activated in accidents between 20 and 50 km/h. In that case, the hood was deployed upward and an airbag was deployed at the bottom of the windshield to cushion the pedestrian impact.

However, the pedestrian protection system stayed here, although some companies have made announcements about returning to it. In 2015, Google patented exterior airbags to protect pedestrians from its autonomous vehicles. Last year, an autonomous delivery vehicle company also talked about it.

