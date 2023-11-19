That this character from Secret Invasion was omitted from The Marvels implies that the series has no meaning in the MCU.

Secret Invasion might not have meant anything in the MCU, considering its story is completely omitted from The Marvels.

Join the conversation

The recent premiere of Marvel Studios and sequel to Captain Marvel from 2019, the film titled The Marvels, although it was one of the most anticipated releases by fans, It actually left a lot to be desired.and it was definitely not what it was expected to be, even being considered a great failure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And speaking of great failures of the UCM, coupled with the fact that _The Marvels was ultimately a resounding disappointment, with this film it has also been made evident that the Disney+ series Secret Invasion seems to have meant nothing in the Marvel Universe canon.

And the fact is that the film almost completely omits any detail, aspect, and even the omission of a specific character, hints that the story and events of Secret Invasion technically make no sense in the MCU. Below, we will tell you more about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for The Marvels moviefrom Marvel Studios.

The Marvels omits crucial elements of Secret Invasion, implying that the series means nothing in the MCU

The sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel movie, The Marvels, was released a few days ago, and, unfortunately, it has been able to disappoint critics and the vast majority of fans of the Marvel franchise, well, with this film, in addition to repeat a mistake of the past with its new villain, Marvel too has omitted information and characters from Secret Invasionimplying that this series It doesn’t make any sense in the MCU..

And throughout the film, any details related to the Secret Invasion series are almost completely omittedand although this could be partly understandable considering that both productions revolve around completely different themes and problems, the fact that the story is ignored, and even, The fact that Nick Fury’s wife does not appear makes one wonder if the series really meant anything for the MCU.

Priscilla Furyalso known as Varra, is a Skrull who joined Fury to help him integrate the Skrull refugees into human society, and, eventually, the two ended up establishing a romantic relationship that would lead to a years-long marriage. When Nick traveled to the SABER Space Station, Varra went with him; However, although The Marvels features Nick Fury on said station, Varra is not mentioned or seen at any time..

This is why fans have been extremely confused, because, although it had been established that the Secret Invasion story would lead directly to The Marvels, The only thing these two productions have in common is the participation of Nick Furysince any element and/or detail regarding said series has been almost completely omitted from the rest.

The reason The Marvels is technically ignoring the Secret Invasion story likely has to do with the fact that This series was a total failure of the MCUhaving a terrible reception from the public because of its mediocre visual effects, its slow story and its forced and rushed ending.

On the other hand, as mentioned above, they have been ignored “almost” completely crucial elements of Secret Invasion, since, although aspects related to the series are largely omitted, it is presented a cameo of the character of Valkyrie in this filmwho arrives to help the heroines in their mission to protect the Skrulls from the planet Tarnax after the villainess Dar-Benn attacks them.

Valkyrie helping the Skrulls would mean that they would find a home as refugees in New Asgard on Earth, where she was crowned queen at the end of Avengers Endgame, and, at the same time, also could establish a connection and continuation of the Secret Invasion story in The Marvels.

However, beyond the appearance of the Skrulls of Tarnax and Nick Fury in The Marvels, nothing else related to the Secret Invasion series can be highlighted in the Captain Marvel sequel, and although it might seem reasonable for Marvel to forget about the series (considering it was a total failure), simply Pretending Secret Invasion never happened might not be the best option.

Ignoring Secret Invasion might not be the best option for Marvel

Considering the fact that the Secret Invasion series was a total disappointment to fans, it turns out understandable that the Marvel franchise wants to distance itself as much as possible and completely get rid of this production.

However, this might not be favorable for the MCU, because, although it may not have met fans’ expectations, the Secret Invasion story presents events that are too big and could have significant repercussions in the MCU to ignore them.

The series finale featured G’iah becoming a Super Skrull who happens to be probably the most powerful character in the MCU, and whose power level could pose a problem in future stories for a variety of reasons.

In addition to this, the series finale also showed how the current president, Ritson declared war on extraterrestrial species who live on planet Earth, including the Skrulls, which, without a doubt, could have enormous consequences in the future in the MCU.

Marvel could resolve this situation and make Secret Invasion make sense in the MCU using these elements and details that we could see, and expand the possible consequences and repercussions that these could have in the franchise’s stories.

Ultimately, Marvel including Valkyrie helping the Skrulls in The Marvels is already a first step in further exploring the story of Secret Invasion and making it mean something in the MCU canon, then, seeing the Skrulls probably finding a new home in New Asgard would not only solve the problem of this species on Earth and give a certain conclusion, but it would also give way to the possible continuation and exploration of other aspects of the story in films like Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and even, perhaps, in Young Avengers.

Join the conversation