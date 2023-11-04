Discover the venerable holders of Jedi Master wisdom through the ages, from the legendary Yoda to the origins of the Order

As we delve into the yellowed pages of Star Wars history, figures emerge who are pillars in the mythology of the Jedi, beings who have transcended eras and whose stories resonate through the centuries like echoes of the Force itself. The rich narrative of Star Wars comics offers us a mosaic of exploits and falls, a story where the oldest Jedi Masters unfold their lives before our eyes, not only on the big screen, but in the vignettes that have forged both the Legends and the main canon.

Yaddle: The wisdom of the silent centuries

In a small corner of the Jedi Council, a contemplative figure munched on his meal after confronting a formidable beast. Yaddle, belonging to the same enigmatic species as Yoda, held his seat on the Council until the Clone Wars brought new faces. He lived to be over 400 years old, a mere whisper compared to others, but his influence spread deeply and serenely, training young initiates in the era of the High Republic.

Yoda: Beyond the High Republic

Before the High Republic was even a glint in the galaxy, there was already a servant of the light side whose wisdom and power would echo through the millennia. Yoda, the Grand Master, whose life span spanned 900 years, witnessed eras we could only imagine. Known for his actions during the Clone Wars and his guardianship of young Luke Skywalker, Yoda always kept his origins a mystery, leaving behind a legacy that endures in both Legends and canon.

Revan: The duality of the force

The name of Revan resonates strongly in the annals of history, a legendary warrior whose existence balanced between light and shadow. Protagonist of the old Knights of the Old Republic games and canonized in the Skywalker Saga, Revan belonged to the light side who, on the brink of war, was drawn to the dark side, emerging as a revitalized Sith Lord to confront his own. Republic he swore to protect.

From legend to darkness: Alek and Malak

The rise and fall of Alek, later known as Darth Malak, illustrates the seductive call of the Dark Side. This ancient, whose story is intertwined with that of Revan, exemplifies the tragedy of a hero whose thirst for power leads him to usurp the throne of his friend and mentor, becoming one of the most formidable Dark Lords of the Sith in the Legends of Star Wars.

Bastila Shan: Fighting the Shadow of Malak

Bastila Shan, a renowned Jedi during the Jedi Civil War, is notable for her crucial role in Knights of the Old Republic. Aligned with the Council against Revan, her determination and skills were instrumental in resisting the advances of the now dark Malak, seeking to maintain stability in a galaxy on the brink of chaos.

Exar Kun: Greed for knowledge and its price

In a story that reminds us of the fine line between curiosity and doom, Exar Kun, an arrogant and temperamental being, succumbed to the temptation of Sith secrets, which led him to become the Dark Lord of the resurgent Sith Empire. His story is a warning echo across the vast canvas of the Star Wars narrative, a reminder of the danger that comes with a thirst for power.

Ulic Qel-Droma: Disciple and destroyer

The fate of Ulic Qel-Droma is inseparably linked to that of Exar Kun. Although he was a disciple of the Force, his personal tragedy pushed him into the abyss of darkness. Caught in the spiral of war and revenge, Ulic became a centerpiece of the Sith Wars, a tragic example of how pain can corrupt the most determined soul.

The eternal strength of these Jedi and Sith

These Jedi Masters and Sith Lords embody more than stories; They are the soul of the epic that is Star Wars. Each one of them has left an indelible mark on the plot of this saga that we are passionate about. Their lives and choices are beacons and shadows that guide generations of fans in a galaxy not so far away.

Each name and each story is a thread in the complex and captivating tapestry of Star Wars mythology, a legacy that will continue to expand and fascinate lovers of this saga with each new revelation and each piece of history that is discovered, in the comics. , movies and games that continue to fuel the flame of this galactic narrative that knows no end.