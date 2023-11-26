When the frigate USS Constitution first glided into the waters of the Atlantic, George Washington was still alive, Charles IV reigned in Spain, and Beethoven was a twenty-something making his way in Vienna. Any of the three passed away more than a century and a half ago. USS Constitution no. She doesn’t even have any plans to do so. Launched in 1797, she is often considered the oldest warship in the world still afloat… and active, with her crew of marines.

Your story is linked to that of the United States itself. At the end of the 18th century, 18 years after the proclamation of the Act of Independence of the thirteen colonies and just a decade after the signing of the Treaty of Paris, the young nation decided to strengthen its naval muscle. Before cutting its ties with England it enjoyed the protection of the British Royal Navy, but once emancipated it needed its own fleet to protect itself from pirates or attacks by foreign navies.

Aware of this risk, in 1794 the US Congress gave the green light to the construction of six warships, known as the “original frigates” of the US Navy. Throughout the following years, he dedicated efforts and a considerable investment for the time that allowed him to shape the ships United States, Constellation, Chesapeake, Congress, President… and Constitution, which were assembled in the Edmund Hartt shipyard, in the North Boston end. The works started in 1794 and the ship ended up being launched a few years later, in October 1797.

A bicentennial history





He didn’t have to wait long for an opportunity that would allow him to demonstrate his potential. The following year he was mobilized during the so-called Quasi-War between France and the United States (1798-1800) and not long after he faced pirates in Mediterranean waters during the Tripoli War.

His great feat—recalls the National Park Service—came however somewhat later, in 1812, when he defeated four British frigates in three battles. The great robustness of its oak hull, apparently impervious to cannon fire, earned it a nickname by which it is still known today: Old Ironsides. It is estimated that the ship still retains between 10 and 15% of its original wood. Oak planks were an essential part of the material used in the 90s during its restoration.

Over the next few decades, Constitution underwent repairs and alterations, much of it at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Her multiple care did not prevent her from being so deteriorated by 1830 that her scrapping was recommended, a fate from which she was largely saved by her symbolic value, fostered among others by the writer Oliver Wendell Holmes in his poem ‘Old Ironsides’. Thanks to that push, the frigate was rebuilt, would still serve in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Pacific and would capture the slave ship HN Gambrill.

In the 1860s she was sent to training at the United States Naval Academy and after another refit she returned to Boston to serve as a receiving ship. Since the beginning of the 20th century she is a historical gem With its own museum that connects with the origins of the nation itself, it has come to move through dozens of ports and receives an intense influx of tourists.





Its base is in the same Charlestown Navy in which it had been renovated, which did not prevent it in 2012, for example, from sailing the waters again to commemorate the bicentennial of what was probably its greatest feat: the victory against the frigate of French origin and 38 HMW Guerriere cannons.

Its long history, which now exceeds 225 years, makes the USS Constitution, according to the Britannica encyclopedia, the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, even older than the HMS Victory, which, although it dates back to 1765, is still preserved. in a dry dock at Portsmouth. The country’s authorities actually identify him as the active dean of its Navy.

Regarding its characteristics, the Constitution measures 62 meters, displaces nearly 2,200 tons and its weapons have a range of 1,100 meters, a notable land frigate in which the US originally invested more than 300,000 dollars. She on board she used to carry more than 50 cannons.

A dean of the seas who was once sung by Wendell Holmes as “eagle of the sea.” He today he acts like a museuma window open to the 18th century.

Images | Chris Rycroft (Flickr) and Official US Navy Page

*An earlier version of this article was published in November 2022