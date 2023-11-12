The residents of A Coruña are called Herculinos, a nod to its history, to the legends that populate the chronicle of this city in the north of the peninsula and above all to what is probably its most famous building: the Tower of Hercules. And it is logical that this is. The origins of the construction date back to the 1st or 2nd century AD, to the time of Trajan, and although the Roman Empire expanded for centuries to cover the entire Mediterranean coast and a good part of Europe, nowhere is a construction preserved. similar to the one that stands today in the north of Galicia.

The reason: the Tower of Hercules is the oldest active Roman lighthouse.

Not only that. In the entire wide and long world there is no other lighthouse that is as old and that is still in operation today, at the gates of 2024.

In between history and legends. The origins of the Tower of Hercules date back to the end of the 1st century and the beginning of the 2nd century, to the time of Emperor Trajan, when the Romans decided to build it on the coast of the northwest of the peninsula to facilitate maritime traffic and the transit of ships. approached the Artabro Gulf. The Tourism Department of the Xunta points out that its historical roots could be even deeper and before the Roman tower there could be another Phoenician tower.

The architect of the tower was Gaius Sevio Lupo, architect of Aemium, present-day Coimbra, in Portugal. “After Rome’s conquest of Western Europe, the A Coruña island acquired great importance in the Roman maritime routes between the Mediterranean and North Atlantic coastal areas,” the Xunta adds. “Located on a dangerous coast, it became a magnificent dock for ships that They were setting out on the route to Britain or had just crossed the dangerous Cape Finisterre.





A tower worthy of a demigod. It is not all architects, emperors and political changes in the history of the Galician lighthouse. Mythology and legend also creep into his chronicle, which asserts that the tenth of the twelve labors that the gods of Olympus imposed on Hercules was carried out on the Iberian Peninsula. Here, more specifically in the north, the son of Zeus had to deal with the giant Geryon.

Their battle was epic and so close that it lasted for three days and nights, but Hercules achieved victory, cut off the giant’s head and raised the tower that we can see today on the Galician coast. He called her Crunia, a nod to the name of the first woman who inhabited the place and with whom, it is said, the Greek hero ended up falling in love. That’s according to the mythical version, of course.

One tower, many lives. Just because we know that the lighthouse can date back to the time of Trajan and remains active does not mean that throughout its extensive history it has faced a single “life.” We know that from the 5th century, after the disappearance of the Empire, the tower began to deteriorate and that the arrival of Suebi, Vandals, Heruli and the collapse of Roman power meant that it stopped serving as a guide to a maritime trade that, for the rest had been reduced.

By the 9th century the lighthouse was reduced to little more than an orientation point and was converted into a defensive fortress, a surveillance post facing the sea.





Lighthouse, watchtower… and stone quarry. Its history would still leave several plot twists: in the 13th century it was abandoned and there were those who saw in its walls, no longer in use, a magnificent quarry from which to remove stone that was later used in the constructions of A Coruña. The theft of the blocks must have been so frequent that in the mid-16th century the City Council ended up prohibiting the extraction of its perpiaños and stones and ordered that the holes be repaired. Thus, serving as a quarry and watchtower, the tower arrived in the 17th century, when it once again operated as a lighthouse.

A tower in evolution. If its role has varied over the centuries, its appearance has changed no less. Since the distant years of Trajan, in the 2nd century, the Galician tower has experienced profound changes. And not a few, precisely. The lighthouse that today overlooks the waters of the Atlantic presents important differences with respect to the one that Cayo Sevio Lupo designed in its day for Roman ships.

As the centuries passed, the building lost its exterior perimeter wall and the access ramp, the perpiaños of the wall fell, it added an annex and a moat and underwent important renovations, such as the one carried out in 1684 commissioned by the Duke of Uceda to providing it with an internal wooden staircase, a work that required drilling the Roman barrel vaults and was accompanied by a small surveillance balcony.

The 18th and 19th centuries, keys. If there was a crucial period in the chronicle of the Tower of Hercules, at least to understand the lighthouse that we can see standing today on the Galician coast, it is the 18th and 19th centuries. In 1788, a restoration began under the direction of Eustaquio Giannini that extended to both the upper part and the exterior, which incorporated a stone envelope over the Roman remains.

The reform ended in 1790, which did not prevent new work from being undertaken not long later, between 1799 and 1806, to modernize its old coal streetlight. The facility ended up being electrified well into the 20th century, in 1927.

Recognized in Spain… and beyond. Its historical value has made the Tower of Hercules appreciated beyond Spain or Europe. In 2009, UNESCO decided to declare it a World Heritage Site, which unleashed euphoria in A Coruña.

The international organization highlights on its website that the watchtower has been serving as a lighthouse and reference point at the entrance to the port since the end of the 1st century and they specify that the tower was built on a rock 57 meters high, over which it rises another 55 meters. m. Of that structure, the majority, about 34 m, correspond to Roman masonry. The remaining 21 are the result of restoration.

Historical… and active. Today its surroundings, with walks and sculptures, have probably become the greatest tourist attraction in A Coruña. The Xunta itself is in charge of promoting it as the oldest active lighthouse in the world. This idea is influenced by the tower’s page, which emphasizes that it is a maritime signal 03530 with its own identification: white light, range 23MN and period 20 s.

