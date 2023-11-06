This is what the official opening and ending of the end of Attack on Titan look like, one of the most popular anime series in recent years whose outcome has finally landed on Crunchyroll.

It took a long time, but finally in the early hours of last Sunday we were able to see the long-awaited outcome of the anime from Attack on Titan (although it took a little longer due to the collapse of the platform), crowned as one of the series of the year in the field of Japanese animation.

In this special of almost an hour and a half, the last three episodes of the serie after the broadcast last March of the two previous episodes in their first part, concentrating on the final battle of Mikasa, Levi, Armin and the rest of the Eldians who possess Titans against Eren and his great army of Titans.

Action, tension, drama… Emotions have been running high among fans who, like the manga, its ending has generated a certain division among the fandom. However, on the networks you can see many posts praising the very good quality of this episode.

The end of Attack on Titan puts the cherry on top with its official opening and ending

Although the soundtrack has been brutal, this last batch of episodes has not had its characteristic opening and ending like in the first two parts of the final season.

However, although they have not been shown in the specials, Yes, their corresponding opening and ending have been officially made and, after the broadcast of its finale, Pony Canyon has shared both videos.

You can take a look at the ending below, while the opening can be found at the top of this content.

How could it not be otherwise, the last opening is by Linked Horizon, a group that has been part of practically the entire series since its epic first opening Guren no Yumiya. On this occasion, the final opening song is titled Saigo no Kyojin (The Last Titan).

For its part, The ending is titled Itterasshai (whose meaning can be interpreted as see you later, fare well, have a good trip…) and is performed by the singer Ai Higuchi.

The final episode of Attack on Titan is available in the catalog of Crunchyroll Spain from November 5, 2023. What did you think of the anime’s outcome? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.