Last Wednesday, November 8, Rockstar confirmed that we will see the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI in December. It is a historic announcement for the video game industry, and we analyze it.

Almost unintentionally, this is the week of GTA 6…and the game hasn’t even officially shown an image, and its trailer is still ”in the drawer”. Imagine the enormous impact of the Rockstar title, which is on its way to making history in the video game industry.

It is true that the first images of GTA VI were seen a few months ago, after a young hacker attacked Rockstar’s servers. Shortly after, it was confirmed that they belonged to the game.

Before, in February 2022, Rockstar announced that it was developing a new installment of Grand Theft Auto, without specifying more details. Little by little, the fence is closing.

It was last Wednesday, November 8, when the developer decided to punch the table. And, apparently, President Sam Houser traveled to New York a few weeks ago to prepare for the reveal event.

Returning to Rockstar’s announcement, we are undoubtedly facing a historic event from a media point of view. The cold data proves it.

GTA 6, facing a historical revelation

Rockstar has confirmed that the first trailer for GTA 6 will be shown in December, presumably at the beginning of the month. Will it be at The Game Awards? Let us remember that the gala presented by Geoff Keighley takes place on December 7.

On the other hand, the CEO of Take-Two (Rockstar’s publisher) assures that they will not celebrate a victory (the launch) before it occurs.

The GTA 6 announcement has been shared on several channels, the most popular being Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagramand various subforums Reddit.

In total, Rockstar’s ”ad” accumulates more than 300 million views or visitsmaking it the publication with the most visits in the entire history of video games.

If we break down this data:

Twitter/X: 218.4 million views (adding the four tweets in the thread). Instagram: 92.67 million visits (approximately). Facebook: 10.46 million visits (approximately).

In addition to visits and Twitter/Xit must be said that the announcement tweet accumulates more than 1.5 million likes, 48,000 bookmarks, 492,000 RT and 53,000 responses.

It must be said that, in forums such as Reddit, the GTA 6 announcement was shared in the official PlayStation and Xbox subforums, as well as in the gaming thread.

Imagine if with this announcement (a mere message) the world championship has been formed, which will happen at the beginning of December with the first trailer of GTA 6. We will see, but there are still a few months (maybe years) to taste it on PS5, Xbox and PC.