Nov 11 2023 8:39 a.m. – Updated: Nov 11 2023 9:15 a.m.

Just before Black Friday comes another sales date that is equally or more important, especially due to the volume of products involved and because the prices are really bargains in many cases.

It is the 11th of the 11th, also known as Singles’ Day, very popular in China and which involves Asian stores especially, such as AliExpress or Miravia, among others.

In this event we wanted to share live the most important news, such as the offers that are sweeping and the discount coupons for the 11th of the 11th, essential to get the best deals.

Live

Nov 11 2023 9:15 a.m.

Auriculares Nothing Ear Stick por 48 €

Felix Palazuelos

They are the first version, but today, on the 11th of the 11th, they are reduced to half price. For 50 euros there is nothing that sounds better or has a design as cool as these. I would not hesitate. You have to use the code that discounts 8 euros.

Nothing Ear Stick por 48 €

Nov 11 2023 9:00 a.m.

You can put things in the cart

Felix Palazuelos

We start with three offers very top and that, if you are interested, you should buy now before the products or coupons run out. (Prices include discount coupon):

Nov 11 2023 8:44 am.

The key to everything: coupons

Felix Palazuelos

Don’t forget that the most important thing to achieve great discounts will be to use the AliExpress codes from the 11th of the 11th:

AEES15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros.

AEES30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros.

AEES50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros.

AEES100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros.

D11ES08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros.

D11ES40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros.

Always try the one that will give you the most euros, but keep in mind that they either tend to run out or take a while to be reactivated. It is best to hurry up and be attentive as soon as we place offers.

Nov 11 2023 8:38 am.

Half an hour until the 11th of the 11th starts

Felix Palazuelos

Good morning. There are only 30 minutes left until the offers on AliExpress kick off. We recommend you take a look at our 11 11 guide first of all.

From here, we will share the best offers, especially those that we believe will sell out very quickly and the most succulent.

