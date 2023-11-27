The sales have not ended by any means, and after Black Friday comes the revalidation of Cyber ​​Monday, two dates that many stores combine in a large campaign, such as Amazon or AliExpress.

Many of the offers that were among the best sellers during Black Friday continue today, although many have already sold out, unfortunately. However, there is still a very extensive catalog available with top products, such as the PlayStation 5 or the Echo smart speakers, with Alexa.

Just like during Black Friday, there are all kinds of discounts, including flash deals that last just a few hours and that practically require you to be 100% aware of the store you like the most.

Headphones, consoles, laptops and – of course – mobile phones at bargain prices during the last 24 hours of sales before Christmas.

The proximity of Christmas gifts and Three Wise Men makes this the last call to buy some things cheaper than ever.

All Amazon Echo, from €20.99

The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker arrives with a renewed spherical-shaped design. This new look has also optimized sound amplification, which is now…

Amazon’s smart speakers drop in price whenever there are offers, and this week they hit their lowest of the entire year, only matched by Prime Day held in July.

They are all there and the cheapest is the Echo Pop for 20.99 euros, although there are some that are much more expensive and also more complete.

Echo Pop for €20.99 (-62%) Echo Dot for €26.99 (-58%) Echo Dot with clock for €39.99 (-47%) Echo Show 5 3rd Gen for €54.99 ( -50%) Echo Show 8 3rd Gen for €139.99 (-18%) Echo Studio for €179.99 (-25%) Echo Show 10 3rd Gen for €209.99 (-22%)

Fire TV Stick, especially the 4K model from €22.99

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify.

As is the case with other Amazon brand deals, the Firesticks are plummeting in price until today, the last day to buy them at their lowest historical price until the summer of 2024, when the next Prime Day arrives.

The most affordable is the Lite model for 20.99 euros, although in reality the one with the greatest percentage discount is the 4K, which has also been on sale for a few weeks.

Tenda smart plug for €7.99

This WiFi plug is programmable and has remote control, and is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Having a WiFi plug at home is always useful, especially if like this one from Tenda it is compatible with virtual assistants, because that allows you to turn it on or off with voice commands. If not, you can also use their application.

For only 7.99 euros, it allows you, for example, to program the on and off of a radiator, a charger or the Christmas tree. It does not measure electricity consumption, although for this price it is not bad at all.

You can also establish schedules and routines according to the day of the week.

iPhone 15 for €728

Apple has just launched its new iPhone 15 as a natural evolution of last year’s model with slight improvements to the design and camera.

Apple has also thrown the house out of the window with this offer that leaves the iPhone 15 practically 250 euros below its price in other stores.

Applying the discount code ESBF100 You can buy the latest Apple mobile for 728 euros, and with shipping from Spain.

It is quite surprising that this store has decided to go for a mobile phone with such high demand, but the bargain is appreciated.

Garmin Epix 2 por 479€

Multisport smart watch with GPS, AMOLED touch screen and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, among others, for athletes.

Like last year and like Prime Day, Garmin has once again been the protagonist of Amazon’s sales, especially with the Fenix ​​7, which have dropped in price in several versions that have already been sold out.

However, there is another cover that is very worthwhile, the Epix 2, which is ideal for runners because it has practically the same as the Fenix ​​but for only 479 euros.

In addition, its metallic design is ultra-resistant, it has 16 days of battery life and functions that are ideal if you like trail running or mountain biking.

Surveillance Camera TP-Link Cap C200 for 25.49€

This camera offers several very good features, such as one of the best night visions, good resolution, and a motion detector. It is also compatible with Alexa.

If you have children or pets at home, having a good surveillance camera is advisable to see what happens when you are not there or monitor the living room while you cook.

There are many, many models, but if you are looking for one from a trusted brand that always works and is also cheap, the TP-Link Tapo C200 is ideal. With Full HD resolution, alarm, baby crying detection and 360º rotation, it is very complete for what it costs.

They are only 25 euros, so perhaps you are interested in taking advantage of the offer to buy more than one.

PlayStation 5 + Game for €499

PS5 + Spider-Man 2

There are many PS5 packs available right now, although the cheapest of all is the one Amazon has and which includes FC24 for 499 euros, although there are others that are somewhat more expensive and have Spider-Man 2.

Fortunately, the stock problems are now over and the Sony console is not only available, but many stores are encouraged by the sales, usually with games involved.

Xbox Series S + Three months of Game Pass for €229

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s digital console, an Xbox that shares the catalog and many features of the Xbox Series X, but less powerful and focused on services like Game Pass.

For 229 euros, this is the cheapest console of this generation without a doubt, and it also comes with an official controller included and three months of Game Pass Ultimate as a gift.

It’s a real bargain if you don’t need to play in 4K and with 2K you’re fine, especially because the Game Pass catalog includes hundreds of high-quality games, and playing them for so little money was not something we could dream of a few years ago.

It doesn’t have a CD reader so later if you want to buy games they will have to be digital, although with the changes that usually occur in Game Pass you probably won’t even need it.

Dyson V8 Origin por 269€

Upright wireless vacuum cleaner with high suction power thanks to the cyclonic design of its motor and about 40 minutes of autonomy.

If you have always wanted a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner, it is normal, since it is the leading brand in the sector and the one that offers the maximum guarantees of quality and durability. However, at a price that is usually high.

Now during the week of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday it is no longer so, and Carrefour has left the Dyson V8 Origin at only 269 euros.

It comes with all the necessary accessories, not only the heads but also the charging base to fix it to the wall.

Acer Aspire 3 for €399

Acer Aspire 3

If you want a laptop that has Windows 11, there is an incredibly cheap model now on Amazon, and that is why it has quickly slipped into the best-selling models these days.

It is the Acer Aspire 3 and it costs 399 euros, but it boasts some features that at least guarantee that the Microsoft operating system will fly, such as a Ryzen 5 processor.

It also has 512GB of storage in SSD format, a capacity that is far from common in models of this price.

Google Pixel 7a + Headphones for €489

Few phones get an Android experience as complete as the Pixel, but the Pixel 7a also comes with a reasonable price and a high photographic level, it is very difficult not to recommend it.

If you want an Android phone that works really well and you are willing to dig deep into your pocket a little, not too much, you should consider that today you can get the Pixel 7a for 489 euros, and with free headphones.

They are the Pixel Buds A, valued at about 70 euros, so the combo is quite good for the price.

The Pixel 7a has a Tensor G2 processor from Google, an OLED screen and above all an Android user experience that has nothing to do with anything you have tried so far.

iPad 10.9 (2022) for €499

The iPad 10th gen (2022) is the renewal of the model that was updated in 2021. It maintains the same design by adding new colors and is powered with greater power thanks to its A14 Bionic processor,…

This offer is sweeping, and the proof of this is that despite being available, some colors of the iPad are extending their delivery time to several weeks, all the more reason to hurry if you want to buy one.

For the 499 euros they cost now, it is the lowest price that the 2022 iPads have had to date, and they have room for a while with updates for several years ahead.

Nothing Ear (2) por 109€

The new generation of True Wireless headphones from Nothing arrives with many more customization options and Hi-Res audio support, maintaining its design and improving noise cancellation.

We have been able to test these Nothing Ear (2) and they have become one of our favorite headphones, especially because of the very original design, with lid and transparent case, but also because they sound excellent.

They have active noise cancellation and an application that allows you to customize the sound quite a bit, and it is appreciated.

Now they have fallen to 109 euros, so they are well below other similar models and reinforce their position as one of the best wireless headphones.