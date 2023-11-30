The OECD reports a slowdown to +0.7% of GDP

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has launched a alarm on Italian economic growth, highlighting a significant slowdown in the coming years. According to the latest forecasts contained in the Economic Outlook, Italy’s GDP will record a modest increase of 0.7% in both 2023 and 2024, with an expected recovery to 1.2% in 2025.

Initially, the OECD estimates for Italian GDP in 2023 were more optimistic, indicated at +0.8%. However, the slowdown is attributed to various economic challenges. Low wage growth, high inflation and tighter financial conditions have been identified as the main factors that have eroded real incomes, negatively impacting private consumption and investment.

According to the OECD, the expected decline in inflation, targeted cuts in income taxes and the recovery of public investments linked to New Generation EU (NGEU) funds will only partially offset these obstacles. However, risks remain tilted to the downside, with the possibility of a further tightening of financial conditions or an increase in the risk premium on Italian government bonds. The OECD Economic Outlook also highlights a trend towards modest growth at a global level. Global GDP growth is forecast at 2.9% in 2023, with a slight slowdown to 2.7% in 2024, followed by a modest improvement to 3.0% in 2025. This trend is attributed to the necessary tightening of policy monetary policy, weak trade and declining business and consumer confidence. Asia is identified as the main driving force of global growth in 2024-25, confirming the prominent role already played in 2023.

The OECD has expressed a clear opinion call to action to improve the budget balance in Italy. While recognizing the essentially neutral orientation of fiscal policy, the organization highlights the need for a more rapid improvement in the budget balance to ensure a more prudent financial trajectory. To achieve this objective, the OECD recommends contain public spending “seeking options to reduce pension spending and increasing the ambition of spending reviews. The rapid implementation of public investment plans and structural reforms in the Pnrr will be key to supporting growth and reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio”.

