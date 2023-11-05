Las October parties are a cultural festival held in the Benito Juárez Auditorium and its surroundings. It is an event characterized by offering a variety of entertainment activities ranging from mechanical games and different attractions to concerts held in the auditorium and palenque.

This Sunday, November 5, the 2023 edition of the October Festival concludes. And to celebrate the closing, the organization has put up a promotion for 2×1 for the closing concert. The person in charge of the final event will be the Puerto Rican rapper Resident accompanied by the band Satan Sound. The concert is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. The promotion will be exclusively for the seats offered in the ring, where prices range from $1,600 to $2,800 pesos. Access to the auditorium seating area will remain at $50 pesos, without additional promotion.

In addition to the closing event, today the concert of Tatiana y The Divas at 1:00 PM.

He Benito Juárez Auditorium It is located on Mariano Bárcena Avenue in the Auditorio neighborhood, Zapopan. The October Festival opens its doors for the last time of the year, today, starting at 10 in the morning. Tickets are available through the Boletomóvil portal.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OE

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions