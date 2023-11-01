It’s something I’ve been seeing all my life, but for some time now I have the feeling that the idea of manikin As an object capable of generating terror in a room, it is something that is spreading like wildfire. And I’m not just talking about scary cinemabe careful, but especially of the video game.

Resorting to scenarios that due to the nature of the medium must be larger and more varied, the possibility of finding a mannequin at some point as a strategy to scare you or create bad vibes seems to be the order of the day. There is no horror game that doesn’t have them.

Why do mannequins scare us?

But when exactly does this arise? At what point in our history does what should serve as a tool for dressmakers, or even as part of an artistic expression, become something capable of causing bad vibes? Why do mannequins scare us?

The origin of the mannequins We find it in another object that has similarly managed to become the protagonist of our worst nightmares: scarecrows. In fact, although the idea of ​​the mannequin was born in France back in the 15th century, in reality the idea of ​​giving those anthropomorphic figures another use to keep crops safe from birds dates back to 750 BC.

You probably all have in mind the typical image of the archer school in a medieval construction game in which these units train by shooting arrows at straw dummies, but the first known use of this type of tools is in the chinese fortificationswho placed several of these primitive mannequins at the foot of the walls.

They did it with two intentions, that of making the enemy believe that there were soldiers stationed there and that they would spend part of their ammunition trying to shoot them down, and that those same dolls would serve to recover, easily and without damaging them, the arrows that had arrived. up to that position.

The use of mannequins in films and horror games

From there, the concept continues to evolve along with the design and construction of these mannequins, and its use as a military strategy is not only maintained, it also manages to gain great weight and importance in events such as D-Day of the Second World War. Even the CIA used a mannequin to make it believe that the agents who were stationed in a vehicle were still there when night fell, despite being spying or acting from another point.





From the fear that those mannequins were actually soldiers capable of killing you, and from the doubt of whether among all those placed as if it were a model there was someone hidden who could pose a danger, in 1960 the series The unknown dimension He collects those sensations to transfer them to his chapter The After Hours.

In it, a woman goes to a department store to shop and ends up on the ninth floor where she gets what she was looking for. When she returns to change the object, someone tells her that there is no ninth floor, discovering that those who had served her were mannequins that had come to life.

From there things don’t stop, and we have seen the use of mannequins taking advantage of the concept of the uncanny valley – so that something apparently human turns out to be disturbing – in dozens of examples such as horror cinemalas scary series or even the world of videogame.

