The launch of the latest graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD It has occurred in a staggered manner throughout this year. Precisely, it has been a whole year since NVIDIA decided to launch the highest-end models of the RTX 4000, which, although they offer unparalleled power, arrived on the market at a too high cost, especially if we compare them with the price that the same ranges had in previous generations.

The company seems to have learned from its mistake, and although the price of the rest of the models increased, this increase was much more contained, especially seeing the prices of the AMD alternatives. In fact, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 It maintains the same price as the previous generation, which makes it susceptible to very interesting discounts. In fact, in PcComponentes’ pre-Black Friday they have this card on sale, and now it can be purchased at a price of 299.90 euros.

Specifically, it is the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 EAGLE OC 8GB model. The work done by Gigabyte in the assembly is magnificent, offering not only a really beautiful card on an aesthetic level, but also incorporating a three-fan designs so that the card is able to offer the best possible thermal performance. In addition, it has a custom rear backplate.

At the performance level, the RTX 4060 is the card that is destined to lead the mid-range in this generation. For this, the device has a total of 3072 CUDA cores, with a clock speed of 2,505 MHz thanks to the overclock it incorporates. In addition, it has 8 GB of VRAM, which should be more than enough if we want to enjoy games at Full HD resolutions. And as it could not be otherwise, DLSS 3 is also present, with which we can even make the leap to higher resolutions.

Image | Gigabyte

