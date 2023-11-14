“It is sad that on the day in which we celebrate the achievement in our country of an important goal of prevention and control for pathologies which, although always highly penalizing and disabling, are much more so for children, precisely to the detriment of the latter the unspeakable deficiencies and violations that the current news highlights to us have emerged. Serious omissions when compared to the associated risks which, in addition to the more strictly hygienic-health ones, could refer to very severe reactions considering the lack of information relating to the possible presence of allergens and contaminants capable of harming sensitive groups of school users”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Mauro Minelli, immunologist and professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the Lum University of Bari, comments on the national level control campaign of the Carabinieri of the Nas, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, which checked around 1,000 collective catering companies operating within school canteens, 257 highlighted irregularities, equal to 27%, ascertaining 361 criminal and administrative violations.

“It is true that there is undoubtedly a careful and widespread monitoring and control action by the relevant bodies, but it is also true that these scandalous events, all the more so the more they are perpetrated to the detriment of our children, are terrible examples to be eradicated with determination and severity – underlines Minelli – also because it is capable of frustrating the work of those many serious professionals who work every day with passion and commitment to spread the culture of food safety”.