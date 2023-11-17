It seems that EA Sports FC 24 continues to reign! Like every month, here comes the list of the best-selling games last month in the United Kingdom. The information comes from GamesIndustry and focuses on the past month.

UK sales with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm

In this case, we can see that EA’s game remains at the top, although other releases of the month such as Super Mario Bros Wonder also stand out. The best-selling video game console in October was Sony’s PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series

Here are the top games:

Digital games (Nintendo does not share digital sales):

Puesto

Juego

1

EA Sports FC 24 (EA)

2

Spider-Man 2 (Sony)

3

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)

4

EA Sports FC 5 (EA)

5

Lords of the Fallen (CI Games)

6

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

7

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

8

Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

9

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

10

Hogwarts Legacy (Ubisoft)

Physical games:

Puesto

Juego

1

EA Sports FC 24 (EA)

2

Spider-Man 2 (Sony)

3

Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)

4

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)

5

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

6

Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

7

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA)

8

Minecraft: Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo)

9

Sonic Superstars (Sega)

10

Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar)

What do you think of this top from the United Kingdom? We read you in the comments.

