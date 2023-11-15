The Kant Nog Wal Foundation, which supports hundreds of victims, has responded positively to the plans. “We have been in intensive consultation with the provincial government in recent weeks and we see a clear change in attitude,” says Peter Blok. He is especially pleased that the province wants the foundation to become a ‘full discussion partner’ in important decisions. “It used to be one-way traffic. We informed the province and very little came back, but we notice a change in that area.”