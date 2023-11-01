We already have here the complete list of November premieres on Prime Video. Con Romancea kind of Spanish-style Stranger Things, and season 14 The one that is comingamong other things.

Streaming platforms resignedly accepted the imposition of the European Union to produce a certain percentage of local content. But over the years they have realized that Local productions are not only among the most viewed in their country, but some also become international successes..

Romance It is a horror series full of popular actors such as Belén Cuesta, Alba Flores or Ricardo Gómez, with feelings reminiscent of Stranger Things, echoes of García Lorca, and a good cast of young actors. He arrives November 3.

The fans of The one that is coming You will be able to enjoy season 14 exclusively on November 10. You can watch the trailer here:

The other Spanish premiere played in Operation Triunfo 2023November 20th. With a delivery every Monday and a daily 45-minute magazine.

But there are many more international news in Prime Video’s November catalog.

November series and movies on Prime Video

In the series section, it premieres WoundsNovember 15, and season 5 Naruto Shippuden on November 25. Also Invincible season 2 On November 3.

If you prefer movies, The Northman arrives on November 25, and Friends until death on November 29.

Other titles are BTS Yet to come y We are all Jane (November 9), hidden passion on the 16th, and Ambulance: escape plan The 17.

The youth film Bottoms you can see it on the 21st, and the horror movie Do not be afraidon November 23.

In the digital purchase or rental section, powerful titles such as Oppenheimer and The Creator arrive.

