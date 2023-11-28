Miki Núñez is in the final stretch of a year that has been very important in his musical career and he is going to put the cherry on top with a concert at the Wizink Center in Madrid. Roberto Leal has asked him about this end of the tour, which will take place this December 2. The singer has admitted to “nerves”: “The idea is for it to be packed to the brim, we will bring many special guests,” he explained.

The presenter wanted to know how to prepare for such an important concert. Miki has responded that she tries to treat this appointment in a “supernormal and organic” way, preventing “suggestion” from affecting her vocally before the moment really arrives. On the same day, she explained that she relies on the band: “They are my best friends of all my life.”

“You don’t know how happy this gives me,” said Roberto, as he witnessed Miki’s rise to stardom as presenter of Operación Triunfo. “Who was going to tell us?” He added in a nostalgic tone. Relive this reunion in the video!