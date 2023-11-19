Yolanda Ramos always transmits a great sense of humor, and this was demonstrated at lunch with Joaquín Sánchez when she told her anecdote about cosmetic surgery a few days after recording Paquita Salas.

The actress has made it clear that Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi are not only her bosses in fiction projects, but they are two great friends.

Yolanda Ramos has emotionally recalled the detail that the creators of Paquita Salas had with her at her mother’s funeral. A nice moment that the actress wanted to thank Joaquín’s guests, the rookie.