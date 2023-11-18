Kevin Murphy, vice president and general manager of the brand that produces the iconic ball “The Duke”: “The fact that the most prestigious American football championship in the world plays 5 regular season games in Europe helps to promote it and make it more accessible to the public ”

Jacopo Pozzi

November 18, 2023 (change at 7.26pm) – Milan

Leagues all over the planet try to export their brand around the world. There are those who export the old friendlies of the past, transforming them into real pre-season tours, those who try to place the awarding of some trophy abroad and even those who decide to try to colonize an entire continent, putting on the table 5 matches of regular season running the risk of taking them away from the fan bases of the teams involved. This is the case of the NFL, which with its “International series” has set the standard for all other championships since 2007. “It’s amazing to see the NFL expand into new territories to grow the global American football fan base. This sport is huge in the United States, but it still doesn’t miss the opportunity to conquer new markets”: words of Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager of Wilson, the brand that produces the iconic “The Duke”, the official ball of the league, perhaps the only piece of gaming equipment in the world more famous than the athletes called upon to use it.

What does Europe mean for the NFL?

“The NFL International Series was designed to attract and engage new fans on an international scale, and the numbers are astonishing. Europe has always been a leader in sports such as football and tennis, which have very important fan bases, but the interest and attention for American football are higher than ever. The fact that the most prestigious American football league in the world plays 5 regular season games in Europe helps to promote it and make it more accessible to the public.”

“Any Given Sunday”, like the Oliver Stone film: o Every action counts and they were all played with the same ball. What is the history of the partnership between NFL and Wilson?

“The collaboration between Wilson and the NFL is the longest sports brand partnership in the world, which is already an important achievement. From 1941 to today, every NFL point has been scored with a Wilson ball. It is a time-tested relationship aimed at always providing the best equipment for professional players and fans alike. There is history and research behind it, and everything is summed up in “The Duke”, the official ball used to play”.

What is the story of “The Duke”?

“The Duke was named in honor of a pioneering legend of the game: NY Giants owner Wellington Mara. Having been named by his father as the Duke of Wellington, he was nicknamed “The Duke” by Giants players when he worked for the team as a ball boy in 1925, well before he became the owner. The nickname stuck with him, and years later, when Tim Mara, the founder of the Giants, organized the agreement that made Wilson the official supplier of the NFL, it seemed right that the ball adopted his son’s nickname. To honor his memory, “The Duke” began to be printed on the leather panels of NFL footballs, immortalizing Mara’s legacy and his long influence on the league. And 25 thousand games later he is still there”.

What is the production process for The Duke?

“It would be easy to imagine a fully automated factory producing more than 2,500 footballs a day—120 are supplied for the Super Bowl alone—but that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are 25 production steps for each ball and each one is made by hand, in the factory in Ada, Ohio. From cutting and molding to stitching and lacing, each ball is the collaborative effort of nearly two dozen expert craftsmen. Each ball begins with four panels of genuine cowhide, tanned in Wilson’s hometown of Chicago. These panels are cut to size, inspected and then sent for printing logos and emblems onto the surface of the leather. This is where The Duke emblem is imprinted on every future game ball. From here, each panel is sewn together, again by hand, by artisans who take months to master the technique. A very high degree of meticulousness, as required by an alloy of this value. The most legendary quarterbacks have all had it in their hands: a story that has been passed down, and a piece of the past that contributes to the future of a constantly expanding league.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED