The next 3D Super Mario that we see on the future Nintendo console, will take your graphics potential to the next level. Nintendo’s history supports the company in terms of innovation, artistic direction and progress.

We have had Super Mario Odyssey and also Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which have brought the perspective of new 3D Mario games to a next level. And that’s taking into account that both games have been released for Nintendo Switch. A console that, although it has shown itself to be very capable, also It has certain limitations.

On Nintendo’s next console, greater power, versatility, and improved software and hardware could push future 3D Super Mario games to reach a new graphic ceiling. We don’t know if it will be a new game in the Super Mario universe, or if we will have a future Mario Kart to release the Switch successor console.

What we do know is that the next 3D Super Mario will be a graphic spectacle. Just as they said from Nintendo, The company’s objective was to continue developing and working together with all its teams to achieve greater fulfillment in all aspects of future games.

What do you think about it? Do you think that with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Odyssey in mind, the future 3D Mario will be a revolution?

