BioWare is working on a new Mass Effect, but its development could take a long time. The saga hopes to be reborn in a few years, according to a regular insider.

If you know that Mass Effect It is simmering. The return of the popular saga BioWare is underway, but little or nothing is known about this new installment that would arrive a few years after the controversial Mass Effect Andromeda.

Of course, this past N7, Bioware shared a new teaser of… Mass Effect Epsilon? After boosting the hopes of fans of the saga, new information has once again put expectations in check. It is also necessary to arm yourself with patience.

Long development for Mass Effect

And on Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Morning program, well-known insider Jeff Grubb and Tamoor Hussain were talking about Mass Effect and its possible release window. This could be much later than we imagined.

“This game is far from being released,” Grubb noted on the program. “They told me that when they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf In 2018, this is similar in terms of timeline. That was announced in 2018 and we won’t get that game until maybe next year.

“So now let’s do the math and we’re talking about 2029 for Mass Effect 5”, pointed out what Hussain added: “I have also heard some things and this game is very far away. He is so far in another galaxy right now.”

On the other hand, Grubb commented that The teaser seen during the N7 had been prepared with the aim of reassuring fans to assure them that the new Mass Effect was underway, but that we shouldn’t expect much beyond that.

It’s important to note that, right now, Dragon Age Dreadwolf is BioWare’s closest project. Although the game has not revealed too many details, it is expected that in 2024 we will be able to see much more of it.

We remind you that the new Dragon Age and Mass Effect are being developed in a BioWare that has recently announced the dismissal of more than 50 people, which even led to a lawsuit due to the conditions under which said dismissals occurred…

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox One0

