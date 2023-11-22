Among all the incredible things that Gamacon 2023 offered, we were able to attend the Video Game Elevator Pitch, an event where some Mexican developers presented the projects and titles they have been working on in recent years and that they hope to launch in the near future.

In addition to their presentation, we were able to play most of these titles at Gamacon, so today we tell you more about each installment and why we think they have the potential to be the next gems of independent video games in Mexico.

Project Timi, Sasha’s Curse (Ephemeral Cube)

It’s always very welcome when a studio brings together 2 genres that seem different, but share some similarities. Ephemeral Cube surprised us with Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse, a rhythmic but also adventure title. It’s like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Crypt of the NecroDancer had a child, and we love it. In it, we will explore cubic environments in search of collectibles, but the combat has a small twist.

In some scenarios we will have to defeat monsters and bosses with the help of our magic wand, with which we will place traps that we will activate to the rhythm of the beat. All the music was composed by the studio, so it is a completely original soundtrack. We loved the small demo we played at Gamacon, and we hope that Ephemeral Cube meets its goal and we have Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse in 2024. It will be available for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Hannah (Spaceboy)

Hannah is a 3D platformer that reminded us of installments like Sackboy and Lost in Random for its gameplay and art, but the difference with these is that it relies heavily on the cinematic aspect. The studio has worked on films and television, so they will project that knowledge in this game set in the 80s and which touches on themes such as abandonment, depression and loneliness.

In this adventure, Hannah is in search of her doll, but to find it she must battle her childhood traumas in levels in which we will help her make several decisions. The playing time for each game (on average) will be 5 hours, but different endings were designed, so one of the objectives is for us to see them all. It is expected to be released in July 2024 for Xbox and PC and later for Switch and PlayStation.

This is one of the most ambitious projects they presented to us, because Spaceboy even started working on a Hannah experience in VR and they will seek to turn it into an entire franchise.

Musical Range (Rockhopper Studios)

At Gamacon there was room for everything, even VR games. Musical Range is a title that promises to deliver the ultimate rockstar experience. In it, we will put on virtual reality glasses to get on a stage where, in true Guitar Hero style, we will play many explosive songs. To achieve this, we must shoot the notes that fall from the sky to the rhythm of the beat.

All the songs that will be in the final version are from bands from all over the world, and we will be able to play them in free mode and in the story both individually and in multiplayer. In addition to shooting them, we must hit, hit and move the notes, which adds variety to the gameplay and makes it never monotonous. When we started playing, we were a little tense, but as the music washed over us, we let loose and rocked hard.

Tuqim (Plantula Studio)

One of the most visually striking titles we saw was Tuqim, as it has art that stands out from the rest and in general from several games currently available. It is illustrated in 2D and is a mix between realism and something that could come out of our strangest dreams. In this installment, we will control a species of seed that must travel through a post-apocalyptic world in search of a garden where it can grow.

We will have a sword with which we will have to eliminate brutal animals and beasts in a quite complicated but very satisfying combat. It’s a metroidvania, so naturally exploration is also one of its pillars, along with puzzle solving and platforming. From what we played in Tuqim, we noticed that you have to be very precise to avoid dying, but the controls are very responsive and comfortable to use. Aim for a release on Nintendo Switch and PC in July 2024.

Noroi E: The Origin of Nightmares (CiberFly Interactive Studios)

Horror games have had many ups and downs, and it seems that independent studios want it to fully regain its greatness. CiberFly Interactive will seek to be one of the companies that leads the way thanks to Noroi E: The Origin of Nightmares, a title that made our hair stand on end. The first thing to note is that this game looks impressive, which helps us feel completely immersed.

In Noroi E, we must solve several puzzles in different locations, such as a mansion, a gas station, and the forest, and thus advance and discover a terrifying mystery. These puzzles are quite cryptic, and although they had us scratching our heads for a while, they are worth solving. The people at CiberFly told us that their demo has received several awards, many downloads and that they hope it is the beginning of a new direction for the genre. It is planned to release sometime in 2024 only for PC.

Beyond the Nightmares (Tres Pixeles)

In addition to CiberFly Interactive Studios, Tres Pixeles presented a horror proposal that promises to deliver with honors. This is Beyond the Nightmares, a title where an influencer spends the Day of the Dead in the Huasteca Potosina, and then discovers that he is persecuted by a demonic cult. We must help him escape, but instead of using weapons, we will have some objects, such as incense, that will drive away evil spirits.

It is inspired by games like Soma, Visage and Amnesia, so the view is first-person and it will be vital that we observe our surroundings very well, because we will find very useful clues and tools to advance where we least expect it. The studio did a tremendous job in the field of setting and sound, because we really feel how they are watching, watching and following us. The demo we played left us wanting more (and with a couple of nightmares).

Mexico, 1921: A Deep Slumber (Macula)

We all love What If? type stories, and we agree that Mexico’s past is very intriguing and interesting, so the Mácula studio saw an opportunity to bring these two aspects together to create Mexico, 1921. In this story, we will take the role of a journalist who will search for clues in several emblematic locations in Mexico City to solve the case of the assassination of President Álvaro Obregón.

We will have to interview people, take photographs and find hidden objects in this story that will take place between 1921 and 1928. Its artistic style and part of the gameplay reminded us of the Telltale Games installments, and we believe that this, along with the interesting nature of its story , aims to result in a winning formula. It is a title that could reach a huge audience, from children and young students to academics who are passionate about our country’s past.

DIM (Matrixcore)

The last game we tested at Gamacon 2023 was DIM, a delivery strongly inspired by Limbo, Inside and the Ori saga. It is a 2D platformer that is divided into levels, in which we will find several skills to progress. We are located in a dark, cold and mysterious land, and our mission is to provide it with light and life. Among the powers we get are seeing through shadows, a double spring jump and becoming a sphere of energy that flies freely for a few seconds.

Being a platform, Matrixcore paid special attention to the controls, which are very responsive. The only problem we found is that the frame rate dropped seriously when various elements appeared on the screen, but it is a project that still has time to polish these details. We enjoyed every level and challenge that DIM presented to us, and we are very intrigued to see what the final result will be like.

These are all the titles that we played during the 3 days of Gamacon 2023. We remind you that these are 100% Mexican projects and that, most of them, are barely in the development and financing stage, but they are still on the right track. We hope they meet their launch goal (2024-25) so that the world sees all the talent that currently exists in Mexico in terms of video game development. And which one caught your attention the most?

