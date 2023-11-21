Do you want to try one of the most notable games in the Nintendo Switch catalog for free? Well, here we bring you interesting information so you can try it with Nintendo Switch Online. In this case we are talking about Fae Farm.

It has already been confirmed that this title will be the next to join the promotion of Nintendo Switch Online sample games in Europe. As you well know, this is an offer that allows users of this service to enjoy the game in question at no cost for a limited time.

It seems that the promotion lasts from November 22 to 28, 2023. For now we do not know if this promo will be repeated in America or Japan, so we will be attentive. We leave you with the published message:

A magical home awaits you in the new sample game of #NintendoSwitchOnline! Download now @FaeFarm to enjoy a dream world starting this Wednesday: https://t.co/7rUtuqr9Zc pic.twitter.com/CxeXmcnQ3k — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 21, 2023

What did you think of this ad? We read you in the comments!

