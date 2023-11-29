The energy future is largely solar. The EU itself has set the goal of doubling solar photovoltaic capacity by 2025 and installing 600 GW by 2030. Against such a backdrop, over the years, strategies and studies have been developed to achieve increasingly efficient and ambitious systems. a career that has included research focused on new materials and locations or even innovative systems for homes and businesses.

One more proposal is added to the list that, its promoters defend, can make the efficiency levels: the use of vacuum tubes that generate electricity and heat at the same time.

One of the companies that defends its benefits is Naked Energy, based in West Sussex (United Kingdom) and which claims to have developed “the highest energy density solar technology in the world” with its range of Virtu installations, a technology that has the greatest central piece the vacuum tubes. Thanks to it, the company notes, photovolatic solar energy and solar thermal energy can be combined up to 80ºC to generate electricity and heat with a single installation.

Sum of forces

In their design, solar vacuum tubes are similar to big terms made with two layers of glass sealed under a vacuum and housing a small plate.

What advantages does the system offer? It reduces thermal losses, its design is designed to maximize energy production with different angles of inclination, it reduces wind shear and – as it is designed as modules – installation costs are reduced. The solar panels are also inclined at an angle that allows them to be fixed to flat roofs or facades.

The company offers two versions of its technology, one designed to heat water from solar energy (VirtuHot) and another that combines photovoltaic and solar thermal (VirtuPVYT) with the purpose of producing both electricity and heat from a single collector.

“It offers up to four times more energy than solar photovoltaic and more carbon savings for many public, industrial and commercial buildings that require hot water or other forms of heat,” says the company, which uses a mixture of water and a variable amount of propylene glycol to prevent freezing in winter, as well as reflectors in certain models.





The use of solar vacuum tubes is by no means new and in fact there are already different types of technology, such as direct flow vacuum solar collectors or heat pipe vacuum solar collectors; but they are mainly used for heat generation.

With its design, Naked also aims to supply electricity through a modular design that allows it to be adapted to buildings. The firm presents it as a “complementary product” which can be combined with geothermal heat pumps to support their overall performance.

Images | Naked Energy

In Xataka | It’s getting hotter and hotter. So experts have started to worry about solar panels