Noah Hawley talks about his show focused on the Alien franchise

Noah Hawleymain person in charge of the next series of Alienaddresses the project creation process and how much is involved Ridley Scott.

Will the Alien program feature Ridley Scott?

The first film in the saga was released in 1979 by Scott, starting a franchise that is made up of six films. Now, this universe will expand beyond the big screen with the new series from the creator of the show Fargo.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hawley confirmed how much collaboration he has with Scott on the series. It is known that the filmmaker is an executive producer through his production company, Scott Free Productionsbut Scott is very busy with other projects.

“I mean, are the Coens involved in Fargo? Let’s just say I’ve probably had more conversations with Ridley than I have with Joel and Ethan. Scott Free (Productions) is producing Alien and Ridley is making two or three movies a year, that’s basically how it works.

“I mean, Ridley has been an incredible collaborator to the extent that I can pick his brain about all his thoughts, processes, decisions and the things he’s learned. And I try to keep him (in the loop) and send him material so that he feels respected and included. But he is also doing his thing.”

Hawley has proven to have a unique vision with shows like Fargo and Legionso the Alien project is in good hands and fans of the saga can rest easy for the moment.