Although Taylor Sheridan is closely linked to the series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves marks a distance from Yellowstone and its prequels.

When Paramount+ —SkyShowtime in Spain— first announced Lawmen: Bass Reeveseveryone assumed it was a spin-off project from the first Yellowstone prequel, 1883. However, time and details have marked distances between both productions.

Taylor Sheridan, creator of the Yellowstone universe, works on Lawmen: Bass Reeves as a producer and, in a way, contributed as a creator of the series, but that position falls to Chad Feehan.

The series follows the first black Marshall west of the Mississippi River: a commonly overlooked figure who nonetheless was a prominent lawman who carried out the arrest of more than 3,000 criminals.

Naturally, combining western and Taylor Sheridan It may make more than one think that the new series that is about to arrive on SkyShowtime belongs to the Yellowstone universe, but it does not.

A western away from the Duttons on SkyShowtime

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is unrelated to Taylor Sheridan’s star franchise and will explore real-life law enforcement figures, starting with this legendary sheriff.

That does not mean that Yellowstone does not continue to expand its horizons: after 1883 and season 1 of 1923, the latter still has to complete its second season, in addition to the series 1944 y 2024.

That’s without counting the end of the fifth and final season of Yellowstone, whose remaining episodes will not feature the presence of Kevin Costner. It remains to be seen how they deal with the departure of their main character.

Yellowstone has become a television phenomenon, but Taylor Sjeridan is touching many other genres with series like Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and Special Operations: Lioness.

Although Lawmen: Bass Reeves does not take place in the universe of family intrigues and territorial disputes of the Dutton family, a western that has Taylor Sheridan’s seal of quality is always a great date for lovers of the genre. The serie arrives in December on SkyShowtime.