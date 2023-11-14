Westerns continue to be a hotbed for SkyShowtime, and if it has the creator of Yellowstone involved, so much the better.

SkyShowtime is not a platform that relies on a monthly torrent of premieres that makes it almost impossible to cover everything. The series that have been arriving on the platform do so little by little, allowing us to savor them and combine them with the classics that we will find in their catalog.

That’s not going to change in December, although we are going to have some more film additions: it seems that SkyShowtime wants to get on with its unfinished business.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

Looking ahead to the last month of the year, the platform will debut on December 12 Book Club: The Next Chaptercon Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen y Mary Steenburgen.

Three days later, Friday December 15Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts completes the film saga on the platform with the last film released in theaters.

Movies and series premiering in December on SkyShowtime

He monday 18 December we have a double premiere: on the one hand, Smothered will premiere its six episodes in full. The new western also arrives with Taylor Sheridan, creator of Yellowstone, as director, Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Two episodes premiere on the 18th, with a new chapter every Monday

For him December 23thOn the eve of Christmas, we have ASteroid City, Wes Anderson’s latest film with Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber.

We will also continue with the broadcasts of ongoing series such as Special Operations: Lioness, Dreamland, Fellow Travelers and the revival of Frasier.

In addition, SkyShowtime reminds us that, in its catalog, we will find Christmas classics such as El Grinch, Bad Santa 2, A Merry Christmas Miracle y The Holiday; all of them now available.

The arrival of new recent movies is great news for SkyShowtime subscribers who have been demanding news on the platform for months, since we have practically only had Dungeons & Dragons as a recent release.