Directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the new Tomb Raider series premieres soon in the Prime Video catalog.

The Tomb Raider universe expands beyond video games with the arrival of series like the one prepared by Prime Video under the direction of Phoebe Waller-Bridgeactress and creator of Fleabag who recently participated in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Although not much is known about the project, Variety confirms that Megan McDonnellone of the screenwriters of the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe film The Marvels, has been signed to carry out the script for the new series of Tomb Raider.

McDonnell originally began her writing career as a story editor on the acclaimed MCU series Scarlet Witch and Vision and remained at Marvel Studios until she was eventually hired as one of the first female writers on The Marvels.

Tomb Raider comes to Prime Video… and also to Netflix

The Amazon series is not the only production related to the famous saga of video gameas it is also among the upcoming projects Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, a Netflix original animated series that features the original voice of Hayley Atwell.

Although not much is known about this project, from the little that has been shown in its teaser, it seems that the series will adapt Square Enix’s reboot trilogy consisting of Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018), where we see the origins of Lara Croft and how she becomes the legendary tomb raider.

For its part, it seems that Prime Video production would also address these video games, but under a live-action series. It was already tried with Tomb Raider, the 2018 film starring Alicia Vikander whose sequel was finally cancelled.

After this, in 2022 MGM lost the rights to adapt the saga, which sparked a bidding war between rival studios. Amazon, which has become the new owner of MGM, the rights of Tomb Raider with a new movie and television series.

However, now are forced to compete with the Netflix animated serieswhose production has been in progress since 2021, which would imply that we could find two series very close together that similarly address the latest adventures starring Lara Croft.

At the moment it is unknown when the series will arrive. Tomb Raider on Prime Video, while Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft It is expected to land in the Netflix catalog sometime in 2024. Do you want to see the new Tomb Raider series on streaming platforms?