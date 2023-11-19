Interesting news for fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons as it relates to the influence of this video game on the industry.

Specifically, it seems that the team behind The Sims 5, known as “Rene Project”is taking inspiration from Animal Crossing: New Horizons for its multiplayer feature, highlighting creativity in sharing spaces and playing together.

Additionally, Among Us is also serving as a model for the game’s collaborative mode. Although the project was announced a year ago, it is expected to be released for PC and mobile, with plans to be free, although other platforms have not yet been announced.

Lyndsay Pearson, from Maxis, mentioned that Animal Crossing is a model for creating personal and community experiences, inspiring new forms of joint play. We leave you with his words:

(Animal Crossing) is a good example of my little space, my little island, but I can invite you. And we’ve seen over the last few years of Animal Crossing, people inventing ways to play together that the game doesn’t specifically support, but they’ve invented scavenger hunts or whatever, which is awesome. Or people who organized talks. I think the Animal Crossing shows are awesome, right?

If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of New Horizons at this link.

