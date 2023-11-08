Marvel says what led Joe Garrison to become the new version of The Punisher.

The death of Frank Castle causes the arrival of a new Punisher to Marvel

not long ago Marvel announced a new stage of The Punisher without Frank Castle. However, the publisher did not make much progress regarding the identity of the new character who would take the baton from Frank and would appropriate the legacy of The Punisher. Now, Marvel has revealed his tragic story that led him to become The Punisher. The person who has advanced this information has been the writer of the new series David Pepose who told the exciting details hidden behind this version of the iconic antihero.

Marvel says what led Joe Garrison to become the new version of The Punisher

The most acclaimed version of The Punisher is the one played by Frank Castle. This character made his first appearance in the early 1970s as a Spider-Man villain, although he was separated from Peter Parker’s stories shortly after. After what The Punisher symbol was adopted by real-life white supremacists who did not understand the meaning of the character, Marvel was forced to find a new home for the character. Marvel’s solution was to give Frank Castle one last chance, making him the head of the assassin ninja clan known as the Hand.

In the end, Frank apparently ended his own life rather than face his crimes and his current fate is unknown. Now, Joe Garrison will take on that role. The two have a lot in common. The passing of the years made Frank Castle would turn a much more problematic character, leading Marvel to retire him at the end of their final series. But now, a new Punisher has taken up the cause. These were the writer’s words:

In the past, Joe was a lethal agent Known in the darkest corners as SHIELD Gravedigger. But after years of getting his hands dirty for the Marvel Universe’s premier spy network, Joe retired so he could continue his life with the family. Unfortunately for Joe, someone just blew up his house with his whole family inside, and the police are inclined to think that he was the one who committed the murder. With a search to arrest him, Joe will have to discover who set him up by becoming the new Punisher.

The comic The Punisher #1 It is now available.

